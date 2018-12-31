Negotiations are underway to transform a best-selling tribute to murdered Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39) into a documentary film and a TV mini-series.

Negotiations are underway to transform a best-selling tribute to murdered Limerick businessman Jason Corbett (39) into a documentary film and a TV mini-series.

Best-selling tribute to murdered Jason Corbett in pipeline for US television series

A number of US film companies and internet drama producers are now negotiating for the rights to the book 'My Brother Jason', written by Tracey Corbett Lynch as a moving tribute to her murdered brother.

The book - all proceeds of which go to Mr Corbett's two children - was published by Gill. It was an Irish No 1 best-seller, with strong sales also in the US.

One proposal is for the book to be the focus of a three-part internet documentary in the US.

Mr Corbett, a Limerick-born businessman and father of two, was brutally murdered by his second wife, Molly Martens (34), and her father, retired FBI agent Tom Martens (68), at his luxury North Carolina home in August 2015.

The father and daughter will now have oral arguments in their appeal against their second degree murder convictions heard on January 31.

Pathology and forensic evidence at their five-week murder trial revealed the Irish dad was asleep in bed when the first blow was struck - and he was beaten as he lay dying on the bedroom floor.

Mr Corbett's sister, Tracey, was appalled at how her brother was depicted by the father and daughter.

Molly Martens, who had a long history of mental health problems, was obsessed with securing her rights to Mr Corbett's two children by his late first wife and visited a divorce lawyer on this issue just weeks after her marriage to Mr Corbett in 2011.

Mr Corbett steadfastly refused to sign adoption papers on her behalf amid mounting concerns over her bizarre behaviour.

"The real Jason never emerged during that trial," Ms Corbett Lynch explained.

"Jason was a kind, loving, caring and fun-filled man who was betrayed by two people he trusted and loved. But they didn't just kill my brother - they tried to destroy his good name as well."

Ms Corbett Lynch said she wrote the book so people could understand the full depth of the betrayal her brother was subjected to.

The Limerick executive said she was "overwhelmed" by the response to her writing and had been flooded with messages of support from people worldwide who had lost loved ones to violent crime.

Irish Independent