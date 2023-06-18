‘Best gig in the world’ – Daithí Ó Sé and other Irish stars celebrate Father’s Day

“Big love to all the dads, grandads, those hoping to be dads, the father figures and those missing their dads today.”

Daithí Ó Sé posed with his 'Best Dad' trophy on Instagram.

Irish stars – from Una Healy to Daithí Ó Sé – have been sharing touching tributes to “all the fathers and father figures” online.

Today Show host Daithí Ó Sé showed off his ‘Best Dad’ trophy on Instagram this afternoon, telling followers: “Happy Father’s day to all the other Dads out there… best gig in the world.”

New parents Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian are celebrating their first Father’s Day with their daughter Blake after a “rollercoaster” surrogacy journey.

"We are beyond blessed with you baby Blake,” the presenter said on Instagram. “You are our life.

"The journey to parenthood can be an absolute rollercoaster. So, to all the Fathers and father figures out there, today is our day.

"We have just been presented with two fabulous little trophies that we will cherish for life.”

Influencer Jess Redden opened up to followers about the loss of her dad in 2020, acknowledging that Father’s Day can be “triggering” to those who are grieving.

"Days like Father's Day can be triggering personally I always find it's the lead up rather than the actual day but sending love & strength to anyone without their dads today,” she said.

"There's never a right or wrong way to feel, I used to feel so frustrated and angry that I couldn't snap out of my sadness but 3 years on I now know that it will pass.

Jess added: “On days I'm sad I know that it's okay to take time for myself, to cancel plans, to be selfish with my time and to feel every feeling that comes.

Jess Redden and her father.

"Thankfully today I'm feeling good and grateful for all of the good in my life. I've had some wobbly days and blamed the poor baby and hormones but it's okay that it's grief it will always pop up.

"Life will always keep moving, we can stop from time to time but keep moving forward as best you can -- you're never alone.”

Olympian Derval O’Rourke also shared a photo of a Father’s Day breakfast in bed with followers on Instagram, wishing a happy day “to all the daddy’s out there.”

Singer Una Healy posted a tribute to her dad with a photo of her in a Tipperary jersey.

“You are the best father I could ever wish for,” she wrote. “And the best grandfather to my kids. Thank you for always being here for us.”

Influencer Rosanna Davison also posted a tribute to her husband Wes Quirke on social media, adding: “Big love to all the dad, grandads, those hoping to be dads, the father figures and those missing their dads today.”

Podcast host Vogue Williams shared a carousel of photos wishing a happy Father’s Day to her husband Spencer Matthews.

“Our babies are lucky to have such an amazing Dada like you,” she added.