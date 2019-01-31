Best 'considered giving up captaincy' after criticism during Belfast rape trial

Joe Schmidt has revealed Ireland rugby star Rory Best considered "stepping away from the captaincy completely" in the midst of the Belfast rape trial.

The skipper came in for fierce public criticism in the build-up to the team's Six Nations opener against France last year after being photographed attending the trial of his Ulster team-mates Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson and two other men in Belfast. All four were found not guilty on all charges.

Judge Patricia Smyth later explained he had been directed to attend by a senior counsel. But at the time his decision came in for huge scrutiny on social media and he faced questions about his appearance on the eve of the match at the Stade de France.

Despite his reservations about continuing as captain, Best was named in the team as Ireland came from behind to defeat the French with a last-gasp Johnny Sexton drop-goal.

However, the captain said the build-up soured the victory. "That France game is probably, for what is one of the greatest victories and shows of never giving up, staying in the fight to the bitter end - it's probably one of the victories that I've enjoyed the least with Ireland," he told BBC Northern Ireland in a documentary 'Rory Best - A Life in Rugby'.

"I felt there was so much pressure on me ahead of that game and I felt that all within the family, because you couldn't get away from it.

"There was a lot of people calling for me to step aside, me not to play. All I could think about during that game was that you just don't want to give people any more excuses to be calling for your head."

Schmidt paid tribute to Best's "strength of character" in delivering despite the intense scrutiny during the build-up to the match.

"It was a tough start to the Six Nations for Rory, on and off the pitch, and it showed a fair bit of character from him to work his way through that when he probably considered stepping away from the game, stepping away from the captaincy completely," he said.

