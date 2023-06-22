Bertie’s back: former Taoiseach to attend Fianna Fáil fundraising barbecue

Bertie Ahern could be 'warming up troops' for a presidential bid. Photo: Liam McBurney

Bertie Ahern will be the star attraction at a Fianna Fáil fundraising and recruitment barbecue this evening, only months after he was readmitted to the party.

The former taoiseach re-joined in February, almost 11 years after he left Fianna Fáil in the aftermath of the Planning Tribunal’s adverse findings against him.

A flyer posted to residents in Leixlip, Co Kildare this week read: “Bertie (former Taoiseach) is coming to Leixlip Fianna Fáil BBQ as our special guest of honour.”

Tickets for the event, which could raise more than €5,000 for the party’s Leixlip branch, cost €28 or €50 for two.

There is speculation in the north Kildare town that Ahern is “warming up the troops for a presidential election bid”.

Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, had said in 2012 that he would seek the expulsion of Fianna Fáil members criticised by the Mahon Tribunal report – before Mr Ahern resigned from the party.

Mr Martin was among those Fianna Fáil members who had welcomed his return to the party.

John Doyle, the honorary secretary of the Leixlip Fianna Fáil cumann, which is hosting the event, said he believed it will be the first fundraising event Mr Ahern has attended since rejoining the party.

Bertie Ahern: In profile

“He’s a bigger draw than we expected, so we’re delighted he’s coming,” Mr Doyle said.

“We’re expecting a couple of hundred people, which is much bigger than we had in the other years we hosted the annual barbecue.

“My understanding is that this would be the first such event he has attended in terms of cumanns nationwide.

“We are hoping he will say a few words on his work on the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process.

“Obviously, a lot of people have a lot of regard for him for that work and he’s proving to be a good draw for us.”

Mr Ahern agreed to attend the event after the Leixlip cumann wrote to him to extend a formal invitation after he returned to the Fianna Fáil fold.

The event, which will be held in the area around the piano bar in the Courtyard Hotel, will be the Leixlip cumann’s first fundraiser barbecue since the pandemic.

“Obviously, it’s a fundraiser for the local cumann and there’s been great interest in him, so we’re hoping it will help us recruit new members too,” Mr Doyle said.

“I’m in my 40s, but I’m about half the age of the rest of them, to be honest.

“We’re trying to get new members involved and engaged again and get some fresh blood into the party because the age profile would be senior.”

Mr Doyle said he knew there were “mixed views” about the former taoiseach.

He said he did “not have any opinion” on the Mahon Tribunal findings against Mr Ahern or concerns that he might “taint” Fianna Fáil’s reputation.

The tribunal report published in 2012 found Mr Ahern had failed to give a truthful account of payments of £165,000 that were made to him.

Mr Doyle said he believed Mr Ahern would be “a great” presidential election candidate for Fianna Fáil in 2025.

“I think he’d bring great added value to the role with the relationships he has,” he said.

“He would be a perfect fit, and that’s my personal view. If he decides to do it, he’d be a good fit. I think he could win.”