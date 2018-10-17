Bertie Ahern's chief advisor passes away while travelling with ex-Taoiseach

ONE of Bertie Ahern ’s closest advisors and friends has died in London while travelling with the ex-Taoiseach.

Paddy Duffy fell suddenly ill while preparing to board a flight from Heathrow to Dublin early this morning.

He had spent the past week in Papau New Guinea with Mr Ahern where they have been helping secure peace in the Bougainville area.

Mr Duffy was a key figure behind the former Fianna Fáil leader’s success in politics.

He is best known as Mr Ahern’s former press secretary and special adviser.

Mr Duffy is understood he recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

