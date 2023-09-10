Bertie Ahern warns Sinn Féin it may need unexpected coalition partners

The architect of the Good Friday Agreement also said he found it extraordinary that the British Government has pursued the controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Bill despite the fact that it is opposed by virtually everyone in Northern Ireland and the Republic

Bertie Ahern was speaking at the General Liam Lynch commemoration in Kilcrumper, Co Cork. He is pictured with Cllr Deirdre O'Brien, chairperson of the General Liam Lynch Commemoration Committee

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has warned that Sinn Féin could face a situation similar to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael after previous general elections and require unexpected and even unthinkable Coalition partners if they are to enter government.

Mr Ahern also said the constituency situation will have to be reviewed if Ireland is to avoid a scenario where 10-plus TDs are added to the Dáil every 15 years because of population growth.

Speaking at the General Liam Lynch commemoration in Kilcrumper, Co Cork, the former Fianna Fáil leader said it was "a no-brainer" that there will be a general election at the end of 2024 - but warned that Sinn Féin may face difficult coalition talks if they want to take power.

Mr Ahern's remarks came after he was asked if it was inevitable that Sinn Féin would form the next government given their strength in recent opinion polls.

"The people will decide - there are a number of options still at the table. You know, every election - I remember the election when we went into a campaign and I ended up with the Progressive Democrats [in Coalition],” Mr Ahern said.

"Charlie Haughey, the last thing that was on his mind was to go with the PDs. Then we went with Greens - then I had to go off dealing with the Independents.

"John Bruton [the then Fine Gael leader] said he would never have anything to do with Democratic Left and ended up four weeks later in Government with the Democratic Left. So the people decide, the figures decide.

"The one thing I would be sure of, whatever the figures decide, is don't have another election for five years."

Bertie Ahern was speaking at the General Liam Lynch commemoration in Kilcrumper, Co Cork. He is pictured with Cllr Deirdre O'Brien, chairperson of the General Liam Lynch Commemoration Committee

The Electoral Commission has recommended Ireland create another 14 TDs bringing the Dáil up to 174 TDs across 43 constituencies.

The UK - which has a population 13 times greater than Ireland - has 650 members of parliament, less than four times greater than the total number of TDs in the Republic.

"Based on this and based on the projected growth, we'd be growing 10-15 more every five years. That is not necessary," Mr Ahern said.

"Across the water, they have 650 for 65 million or whatever so for this one, they should just pass it every review. That happened since 1977 when (then Taoiseach) Jack Lynch brought in the independent commission following the ‘Tullymander’. You just get on and pass it as quickly as possible and let TDs and wannabee TDs get ready for the next general election."

The Tullymander is named after an attempt to engineer constituencies in favour of the National Coalition government by Labour Housing Minister Jack Tully that backfired and helped result in a landslide for Fianna Fáil in 1977.

Mr Ahern also said he believed the current Coalition won't last until 2025.

"It's not the date that the new Dáil forms - it is [from] the date of the election. So therefore it's a no brainer – it would have to be a 2024 election. Because you wouldn't want to go into 2025 because you're only going five or six weeks into 2025- something Christmas Eve or a good day like that!"

The architect of the Good Friday Agreement also said he found it extraordinary that the British Government has pursued the controversial Northern Ireland Legacy Bill despite the fact that it is opposed by virtually everyone in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The Bill is expected to be carried by Westminster vote on Tuesday and Mr Ahern warned that, totally aside from generating such negativity in Northern Ireland, he considers the bill to be essentially unnecessary.

Mr Ahern said co-operation and co-ordination between the Irish and British Governments was never more important.

"The risk is that, you know, it leads to a lot of bad blood. There is a lot of good co-operation in a lot of areas....it will go into the life of the new Government and [Labour leader] Keir Starmer has said that if he is elected he will drop the bill or repeal it. He said he would appeal the bill, take it off the statute books,” he said.

Both London and Dublin are already at loggerheads over the decision by the Conservative Government to press ahead with the legislation.

"They go into an inter-state argument… if they have to do it, if the legal advice is that they have to do it, but I find it extraordinary that the British Government is pursuing this," Mr Ahern said.

"I really do - I just think it is totally unnecessary. It is rubbing everybody wrong - I have talked to almost every politician in the north, there is nobody in favour of this.

"They just keep pressing and pressing it on without allowing, it may not be the only reason that they are trying to handle it - they may want to do it for the best. But they are allowing that to be the perception, to be the prominent perception whether it is wrong or right.

"I just wish they...it looks like it is going to pass on Tuesday.

"Then that is it, it goes to the King. It is very unfortunate - I really did think they would drop it."

Mr Ahern said he also believed it was now time for the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to accept measures to allow power sharing institutions to be resumed in Northern Ireland.

"They are waiting for [UK prime minister] Rishi Sunak to come back with some amendments. If those amendments are then impossible for them, if it means those amendments mean he then has to go back to the 27 [EU member states] and start renegotiating them, he is not going to do that - he is not going to be able to do that,” Mr Ahern said.

"I think they need to wrap it up. In fairness, I think everybody has given a lot of time - and Sinn Féin have given a lot of time for Jeffrey (Donaldson) to get his ducks in a row.

"He said at the time of the Good Friday Agreement, that the anniversary was not the appropriate time - then he said the election was coming up in the north and that was not the appropriate time, then he said it was the marching season and that was not the appropriate time. Now we are gone through the summer and we are still sitting around - so it is very damaging for Northern Ireland that they do not have the institutions up.

"Really, really they should reflect on the position. It is not desirable - for this to drift on where a group of good civil servants, they are doing their very best, they are running Northern Ireland."

Mr Ahern added: "If it is not sorted now it could run into the life of the next British Government. It could run into 2025 and it is really, really undesirable. They need to crack it."

"I honestly think - without mentioning any names - I think people are ready to move on."