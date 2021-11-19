Bertie Ahern says people shouldn’t ‘get themselves in a knot’ over his use of the word ‘ghettos’

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said people shouldn’t “get themselves in a knot” over him using the word “ghetto” to describe certain areas in Northern Ireland.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Brexit Institute at Dublin City University (DCU) on Thursday, Mr Ahern said loyalists who are opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol “haven’t got a clue” about how it works.

He said: “I spend a lot of my life still in the North. The reality is in East Belfast and in the ghettos and in the areas where you’re likely to get trouble, is that people haven’t got a clue about the protocol, not a clue."

DUP MP for East Belfast Gavin Robinson called on Mr Ahern to apologise for his comments.

“To associate East Belfast with a ghetto and suggest loyalists are not able to understand the protocol is demeaning and degrading,” he said.

However, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne, the former Fianna Fáil leader said his comments were not anti-loyalist and he was trying to illustrate that loyalists feel “all the technicalities” surrounding the protocol “goes over their heads”.

"I said exactly what loyalists say to me continually.

"Loyalists feel that all this technicality goes over their head, they have more to be doing than reading all the details, a lot of them wouldn’t understand it as most people don’t and their feeling is there is another issue with this - it’s an effort to pull away their identity, it’s an effort to switch the border from across the land of Ireland onto the sea border and to push them into a united Ireland.”

Asked why he used the word “ghetto”, Mr Ahern said: “If you want to take an issue about ghettos you could say you shouldn't use the word ghetto but we are talking about deprived areas, we are talking about areas where there are difficulties.

“There are many areas in my own constituency in the past where they were described as ghettos or rough areas.

“Thankfully we moved away from that so I don’t think people should get themselves in a knot.”

He added: “I don't want to get into the word ghettos but what I was trying to do was emphasise to a different audience yesterday that there are people living in deprived areas that see the protocol in a different light to what we were talking about yesterday which is the technicalities.”

Mr Robinson disagreed with Mr Ahern’s claim that loyalists don’t understand the protocol.

"People in my constituency who can’t get their Amazon parcels from another part of the United Kingdom well understand the impact of the protocol,” he said.

“Rather than belittling those who oppose the protocol, Bertie Ahern should seek to understand why not a single elected unionist in Northern Ireland supports the protocol.

“As a man who was central to the Belfast Agreement being negotiated, Bertie should be honest in recognising that the protocol does alter Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom single market without any consent from people living here.”

Senior DUP MLA Diane Dodds was also critical.

In a post on Twitter, she said: “Coming from the Dublin elite the snide comments in this piece about loyalist communities are despicable.”



