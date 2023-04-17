Bertie Ahern says Northern Ireland's parties need to sit down together to bring back Stormont institutions

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said Northern Ireland’s parties need to sit down together to work out how to bring back the Stormont institutions. Speaking at a press conference at the Agreement 25 conference in Belfast, he said: “I think the single most important thing is people need to sit down and just agree how they are going to do it. “We dealt with huge issues, we were trying to deal with the constitutional issues, trying to set up the institutions, reforming the old RUC … demilitarising Northern Ireland, changing all the legislation that was there because of years of the conflict.