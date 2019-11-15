Bernard Shaw pub ignites fury with 'classist' Instagram post about new northside venue

A pub’s social media post depicting northside Dublin residents as weapon-toting thugs has ignited fury among some local representatives and patrons.

The Bernard Shaw Pub has not done itself any favours by posting the offensive photograph on Instagram today, according to local TD Noel Rock.

The well-known pub closed its Portobello venue last month after it was refused planning permission to continue operating its outdoor beer garden and dining area amid complaints of excessive noise from nearby residents.

The pub has recently taken over the former Porterhouse pub at Cross Guns Bridge in Glasnevin, north Dublin and is hosting its official launch tonight.

But the Instagram post – which shows five young men wearing hoodies armed with knives and baseball bats – includes the caption 'Northsiders Before the Bernard Shaw Moved.'

Underneath, is a photo of so-called 'hipsters’ having a laugh, accompanied by the caption 'after.'

The social media post has "rubbed everyone the wrong way", according to Mr Rock, whose constituency includes Glasnevin and surrounding area.

"It’s perpetuating a very negative stereotype," he told Independent.ie.

The post, which has since been taken down, may have been a publicity stunt, he said. But if it was, it backfired spectacularly, he added.

"When I saw it, it made my blood boil," he said.

"It’s not going to endear them to the local community. I’ve already had emails from people about it," he said.

"If you’re going to start off that way, it’s not getting off to a good start."

Public relations company 'She Networks' this evening said it is cancelling an arts event it had scheduled to take place at the venue tomorrow as a result of the post.

Releasing a statement on Twitter, they wrote; "We’ve been left with no choice but to cancel our event ‘Where Art Goes’ which was supposed to take place in The Bernard Shaw tomorrow evening.

"After a classist Instagram post made by The Bernard Shaw earlier today (which has since been deleted), we regret to inform you all that we have been left with no choice but to cancel our ‘Where Art Goes’event that was scheduled to take place tomorrow evening.

"Our entire message is to highlight to the people of Ireland where art can still thrive and flourish without any form of prejudice or classism. We will always do our best to represent the unrepresented. We hope a resolution can be found."

Meanwhile, the pub’s owner Trevor O’Shea, CEO of the Bodytonic entertainment group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Independent.ie received an email from a Sophie Newman, Arts Director, of Bodytonic Music who wrote:

"It was my mistake, it was just a meme someone made which I thought was poking fun at us that was doing the rounds on the web.

"I put it up mainly to show we can take a joke more than anything and being a Northsider myself (Donaghmede native) I found it funny. Others didn’t, so fair enough that backfired on me & we deleted it. That was all it was [sic]."

Ms Newman did not respond to a request for further comment.

