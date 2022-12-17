Bernard Gloster in profile: New HSE boss faces plenty of hurdles, but salary almost doubles to €367k

He may not be a household name like his predecessor Paul Reid, whose profile soared during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, new HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster is well-known within the health service as someone who has held various posts over the last 30 years.

The social worker (56), who lives in Limerick and commutes to Dublin, has been chief executive of Tusla, the child and family agency, since 2019.

Mr Gloster will be well paid in his new role – the salary is €367,000, but this time he will not be given a car or car allowance. His current salary as Tusla boss is €186,000.

Much of the power will be taken off his hands as decision-making is returned to the regions, the modern-day reincarnation of the old health boards where he started his career.

He will start his new job in the spring, and the hope is that work will be well progressed then in setting out the plan for the organisation. Mr Gloster will oversee the running of six new regional authorities that will have devolved powers taken from the HSE central executive.

Bernard Gloster will take up his new role as HSE chief executive early next year

Bernard Gloster will take up his new role as HSE chief executive early next year

If that sounds relatively straightforward, his brief will be to help join up hospitals and community services under one regional umbrella and manage any tensions between the two sides over budgets and autonomy.

By the time he starts, the winter turbulence that affects the health service – compounded this year by the resurgence of seasonal viruses along with Covid – should have abated. However, the HSE is never far from crisis.

Tusla will have many more challenges ahead, but he has set it on the right path

One of his previous posts in the organisation was as chief executive of the HSE’s Mid West Community Healthcare, so he should have a good knowledge of what is needed as more investment is made in care outside of overwhelmed hospitals. He will also be responsible for delivering the wide Sláintecare agenda.

Over the years, Mr Gloster gained an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an MSc in management practice at University College Cork.

As chief of Tusla, Mr Gloster had to read a report earlier this year from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) that found planning for children who were facing significant risk in their own homes was delayed.

Outgoing HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid

Outgoing HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid

It meant a number of children were in “unsafe situations” for a considerable time.

There was an increase in children waiting for an allocated social worker as Tusla, like the HSE, found serious problems in recruiting staff.

However, Tanya Ward, the chief executive of the Children’s Rights Alliance, welcomed Mr Gloster’s appointment.

She said he had taken on the role of chief executive of Tusla at a difficult time for the agency.

A great communicator, he has worked hard to bring civil society and groups working with children, young people and families along with him

“In that short period, he has restructured Tusla, significantly enhanced the delivery of services, promoted innovation, built staff morale and helped change the direction of the organisation,” Ms Ward said.

“What has always been clear is his commitment to the people Tusla was servicing – children, young people and families.

His leadership of Tusla through the turbulent years of the pandemic was outstanding.

“A great communicator and relationship builder, he has worked hard to bring civil society and groups working with children, young people and families along with him.

“Tusla will have many more challenges ahead, but he has set it on the right path.”

Finding enough staff, from hospital specialists to speech therapists, will be one of the big hurdles Mr Gloster will face in his new role.

However, he will have the benefit of a new work contract for hospital consultants, which is expected to see a greater take-up of unfilled posts.

When he left the HSE, under-funding continued to hamper progress.

Now, about €70m of the €200m access-to-care fund to tackle hospital waiting lists will be left unspent, despite 900,000 people in some form of queue.