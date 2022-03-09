Bernadette Connolly, mother who disappeared from Dublin beach, remembered as beautiful, funny, kind and true

The Dublin mother whose body was found on the coast of Blackpool, England, after disappearing while on a walk on a north Dublin beach has been remembered by her only child as someone who was beautiful, funny, kind and true.

Bernadette Connolly (49) was last seen alive on Friday January 7 after she got a taxi to the Shoreline Hotel in Donabate, north Dublin, and went for a walk on the strand.

Her family raised the alarm when she failed to return home, and a number of public appeals for information were mounted to no avail.

Last week they received the sad news that the body of a woman that was found on the coast of Blackpool in February had been identified as that of her mother.

At St Cronan’s Church in Brackenstown, Swords, Bernadette’s family gathered today to pay their respects.

Bernadette is mourned by her daughter Jade, Jade's partner Dillin, her heartbroken parents Patrick and Nuala, brothers Des and Anthony, sister Madeline, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Bernadette’s coffin was carried to the altar as U2’s Every Breaking Wave played.

Symbols brought to the altar to represent her life included her work diary from the Dublin Airport Authority, the tag Jade wore as a newborn baby, a hair dye kit, her dog’s collar, a packet of cigarettes and a Cadbury Creme Egg to signify her guilty pleasures, and the pink towel that Bernadette had brought to the beach with her. It had been found on the sand near her jacket and bag.

During his homily, Fr Paul Thornton spoke of how Bernadette had brought laughter, joy and fun to so many people.

“From the beginning of the year Jade and her family have been on a journey which has been very tough, but one of the extraordinary things through that time has been the extraordinary strength of Jade and how she never gave up, and how with the support of her family they followed every shred of hope, that she kept on going, and kept on being positive,” he said.

Fr Thornton told of how home was an important place for Bernadette. A place where she wanted everyone to feel comfortable and where she was happy surrounded by her memories and surrounded by her life.

“People were important to her. Her family was important to her,” he said.

In a tribute to her mother, Jade (29) told how she will never forget hearing that Bernadette was missing, and the long searches for her, with the help and love of so many people.

“That love lit a path and it brought you home to us, and we’re so blessed to have you back home again,” she said.

“Our bond is unbreakable, it is so so strong. We’re the best of friends who shared many laughs, many cries, many highs and many lows, countless memories that will live on forever.

“I want to say how proud I am to be your daughter. My teacher, my protector and my world. Granny and Grandad and you and I were a team that stuck together like glue.

“I love how we never held back. A relationship full of honesty. Thank you truly for giving me everything. Love, laughs, courage and strength. Telling me straight and correcting me when I was wrong,” Jade added.

Bernadette's siblings expressed their feelings in a letter read from the altar.

“In the midst of this darkness you gave us the most precious gift - Jade, who shone the light for all of us, our beacon of hope, who kept us fighting to bring you home, in turn supported lovingly by Dillin,” they said.

“In life you always aimed for perfection. So loyal, caring, kind, true, and elegant. Let's not forget funny, witty, charming, mischievous and honest. Honest as the day is long,” they added.

After requiem mass Bernadette’s remains were brought from the church to Dardistown Crematorium as the Lady Gaga song Always Remember Us This Way was played.