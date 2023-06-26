Benhaffaf twins Hassan and Hussein hope to represent Ireland at the Paralympics

Angie Benhaffaf with her twin sons Hussein and Hassan met with President President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin and they will travel to the Disabled Sports England Games this week. Photo: Maxwell

THEY are the miracle twins who have been defying the odds since the day they were born.

And now Hassan and Hussein Benhaffaf have set their sights on representing Ireland at the Paralympics when they are older.

The formerly conjoined twins are now aged 13 and recently graduated from primary school in what was an emotional ceremony for the Benhaffaf family.

Proud mum Angie Benhaffaf said: “I couldn’t have been prouder of the boys when they graduated from school., because I know the incredibly difficult journey they’ve been on to get that far.”

She said the boys will appear in a new sports-themed TV commercial in which they showcase their talent at wheelchair basketball.

“They’ve overcome so much to get where they have today, and now they’ve beaten hundreds of able-bodied children to get selected for this advert.

“They put together a two-and-a-half minute audition video themselves of all the sports they play, including basketball, climbing and athletics. Nothing frightens them, and they don’t think that there’s anything they can’t achieve, despite their physical limitations.”

The two boys – who were guests at a garden party hosted by President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin on Saturday – will have a further opportunity to show off their sporting prowess later this week when they travel to Coventry in the UK to represent Ireland in discus, javelin and shot put at the Disabled Sports England Games.