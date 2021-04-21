Bench warrant: Gardaí install ‘chatting benches’ to encourage public to talk

It's a fair cop: Garda Theresa Kelly at the chatting bench in Arklow

Are you ‘known to gardaí’?

Perhaps you are a ‘person of interest’.

Or maybe you’ve ‘come to garda attention’?

Even if you’ve kept your nose clean up until now, it will be possible to become very well known to the Boys in Blue thanks to an initiative from An Garda Síochána and Wicklow County Council.

New “chatting benches” where the public can have a yak with a member of the Gardaí have been installed in Wicklow and Arklow towns.

For at least one hour a week a member of the Gardaí will be present at the benches, ready for a socially distanced chat with anyone who cares to join in.

Those responsible say it will be a way for the public to broach sensitive topics with a garda if they wish, get advice, or just have a chat.

Cop on: Garda Eanna Whelan trying out the chatting bench in Wicklow

Cop on: Garda Eanna Whelan trying out the chatting bench in Wicklow

Superintendent Declan McCarthy said: “A Garda will be present to have a chat, give advice or just say hi, and the ‘Chatting Bench’ provides the perfect opportunity for people to interact more with the Gardai in a neutral venue other than at a Garda Station”.

The bench in Wicklow is located at the Black Castle while Arklow’s is at the Parade Ground, near the bandstand, and are in addition to one already installed on the promenade in Bray.

Times and dates when an officer will be at the benches will be announced on the Garda Wicklow Facebook page.

And then you’ll really be known to gardaí.

Online Editors