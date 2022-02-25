Ben O’Sullivan was a hero and a survivor but life changed forever on the day Jerry McCabe died beside him

Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan was the embodiment of the quintessential hero – right up to the moment that he sadly passed away.

The former Limerick Special Branch officer, who was critically injured in the same hail of IRA bullets that claimed the life of his close friend and colleague Jerry McCabe, is understood to have been diagnosed with cancer late last year.

But true to form the gentle, quiet-spoken family man kept the news to himself and his immediate family.

That was Ben O’Sullivan (77), who bore his illness with the same stoicism, courage and dignity he showed over the past 25 years since that horror attack in the village of Adare on June 7, 1996, which shocked the entire nation.

The detective was lucky to survive the attack, which he always believed was an deliberate attempt to murder them both.

He was hit a total of 11 times and spent several days in intensive care. Although the incident changed his life beyond recognition he refused to allow it to define him. He was an inspiration to the younger generations of gardaí, especially the officers at Henry Street station where he and Jerry were attached to the anti-terrorist branch.

Throughout the past 25 years Ben supported his friend’s widow, Anne and her family, never missing the anniversary of the attack. It happened as the two friends were escorting a post office truck when the IRA ambushed them, opening fire and showing no mercy.

Last June he stood by Anne and her children at a special commemoration in Adare to mark the 25th anniversary of the outrage.

Anne McCabe, who also bore her loss with courage and fortitude, said she and her family were “devastated”.

“Ben always called out to visit every Christmas but this year he rang and I suspected that he wasn’t well. But that was him – he never made a fuss, never wanted sympathy, he was a great person,” she said.

“After the murder of Jerry he was a great friend to me and my family. He bore his pain with great courage.”

Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was shot dead by the IRA 25 years ago

Detective Garda Jerry McCabe was shot dead by the IRA 25 years ago

In 2018 Ben was given the freedom of Limerick city and it was also awarded posthumously to his friend Jerry, where they are both remembered as heroic police officers who paid a huge price for doing their job – protecting society.

I still recall Ben O’Sullivan’s searing testimony at the trial of the IRA gangsters who were charged with his attempted murder and the murder of Jerry McCabe – Pearse McAuley, Jeremiah Sheehy, Michael O'Neill and Kevin Walsh, the leader of the mob.

He broke down several times in the witness stand in the old Special Criminal Court on Green Street in Dublin as he described the no-warning gun attack.

He said that after a gunman fired shots which hit him in the shoulder he realised Jerry McCabe was "in great difficulty".

"His hand was contorting, his arm was blue and white. When the shooting ceased I heard shouting but I had no idea what was being said. I called Jerry three or four times . I said, `Jerry, Jerry, Jerry'. There was no response. I then put my small finger on my left hand into his wrist. There was no pulse. The pulse was absent,” he recalled as tears rolled down his cheeks.

Ben joined An Garda Síochána in 1964 and was posted to William Street in Limerick, where he worked until 1977, when he was transferred to Henry Street.

He joined the detective branch in November 1972 on the same day Jerry McCabe also joined the plain clothes branch. Their duties involved dealing with subversives, providing armed escorts of cash in transit and protecting VIPs.

The close friends were escorting a truck which was delivering money to post offices across C Limerick when the IRA gang surrounded their unmarked Mondeo squad car in Adare.

Ben was driving and Jerry was in the passenger seat. They were both armed although they were never given a chance to even reach for their guns.

The scene of the shooting of Jerry McCabe

The scene of the shooting of Jerry McCabe

He recalled how, just moments after they stopped behind the post office truck, he looked in his mirror and saw a jeep driving up behind the car.

Ben saw two people with their heads covered with balaclavas in the front of the jeep and he thought that they were "a threat".

"I shouted to Jerry: ‘Oh Jesus, Jerry'."

The next thing he remembered was they were struck from behind by the jeep with a strong impact.

"I was driven forward. I regained my composure and looked out the driver's window. I saw two men armed with guns. At this stage they were about four yards from the driver's door.

"They were wearing dark balaclavas, dressed in black and green camouflage battle-dress. They carried what appeared to be Kalashnikov rifles. I have seen them but I have never used them. I know that subversive groups use them.

“They had the guns pointed at us. They trained them on our car but they were still moving, moving very energetically.

"In an instant without any warning, without any opportunity for us to protect the SDS van one of them opened fire. It was automatic fire. The first blast struck me on the right shoulder. The second blast blew my hands off the steering wheel and I was forced on to the handbrake. The driver's window blew in around me."

He could recall that the rifle fire was automatic and there was silence between each blast. He looked over to Jerry.

"I saw Jerry's hands going into a spasm. I was conscious. I was conscious that Jerry was in great difficulty."

People were shouting from outside the car: "Hang on there Ben, help is coming." He also remembered mentioning that his blood group was O positive to speed up the availability of blood transfusion.

He received bullet wounds to the thumb and fingers of his two hands. He had a bullet wound below his right eye, a graze one-and-a-half inches long. He also had two bullet wounds on either side of his head, a bullet graze on his right thigh.

He suffered two bullet wounds to the shoulder, one of which exited half an inch from his spinal column and the other one halfway through his shoulder blade.

He also suffered a broken arm which was caused by the impact of the IRA gang’s jeep ramming them.

Ben O'Sullivan at the Jerry McCabe bust in Henry Street garda station, Limerick. Photo: Press 22

Ben O'Sullivan at the Jerry McCabe bust in Henry Street garda station, Limerick. Photo: Press 22

Ben O’Sullivan knew three of the accused, O'Neill, Walsh and Sheehy, and knew the two others to see. He said these men knew him and Det-Gda McCabe and knew they were gardaí and that they were using an official patrol car.

The brave officer later told me how sickened he was when the IRA and their supporters mounted a campaign of intimidation which successfully silenced witnesses and left the State’s prosecution case in tatters.

A Limerick man who had testified turned to the judges as he left the witness box and asked: "I just want to know why should I be intimidated and threatened before I came to court?"

Ben O’Sullivan was as surprised as everyone else when suddenly, and inexplicably, the defendants entered a plea bargain with the State and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

They also pleaded guilty to maliciously wounding Ben and possessing firearms with intent to commit robbery. Walsh was jailed for 14 years while the others received 12 years each.

Separately, a fifth member of the gang, John Quinn, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit a robbery but had not been present during the shooting in Adare.

Gardaí and legal sources at the time believed the guilty pleas had been part of a deal with the government.

Sinn Fein’s demands to have the killers released under the Good Friday Agreement were subsequently rejected by the government.

That was because Ben O’Sullivan and Anne McCabe campaigned to ensure that justice was served – and that the killers didn’t deserve any special treatment just because the Provos decided to stop killing people.

Kevin Walsh and Pearse McAuley were the last members of the gang to be released in 2009.

McAuley has since been jailed for 12 years for an horrific knife attack on his wife.

Ironically, he is due for release in June next, around the 26th anniversary of the murder.

Tributes to Ben O'Sullivan were led by Justice Minister Helen McEntee who said that in the centenary year of An Garda Síochána “there is little doubt that Ben O'Sullivan represented the very best of its values, service and bravery”

"Twice awarded a Gold Scott medal, Ben served his country with great courage and valour, selflessly taking on the burden of protecting all of us from danger. We thank him for his unstinting service and we mourn his passing," she said.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the force learnt of his death with “great sadness”.

In a statement, he said: "On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Detective Garda O'Sullivan's wife Anne, their four children, John, Marianne, Evelyn and Aoife, and their extended family and friends."

Ben O’Sullivan was a survivor, but his life was changed forever by that awful day. He was a hero and an inspiration to all. It was an honour to have known him.

Ar dheist Dé go raibh a anam dílis.