Ben Affleck fails to stick to script as he blames feeling ‘trapped’ for his boozing

Ben Affleck, take note. Sometimes less is more, particularly during high-profile media interviews when he’s talking about his former partner and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner.

The Good Will Hunting star (49) scored a spectacular own goal this week when he spoke on the Howard Stern Show about “feeling trapped” in his marriage to A-lister Garner (49), saying that's why he hit the booze during their relationship.

The celebrity couple, who co-parent Violet (16) Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9), announced their split one day after their tenth wedding anniversary in 2015 before finally divorcing in 2018.

On his marriage to the star, he spoke about how hard it had been for them, how they tried to salvage the relationship many times before admitting they weren’t right for each other.

Then he said that if they had stayed together, “we probably would’ve ended up at each other’s throats. I probably still would’ve been drinking.”

“It's part of why I started drinking...because I was trapped," he said.

"I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'

"What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Addiction is such a complex issue and there are many reasons why people turn to drugs and alcohol as a crutch to deal with their issues. But to state so assuredly that part of the reason why he started drinking was because he felt “trapped” in his marriage to Garner is both unnecessarily cruel and immature.

What did he hope to achieve by saying this?

It’s a poor choice of words and for an actor so adept at delivering his lines: surely he must know that he failed to stick to the script here. It’s also an avoidance technique when it comes to taking responsibility for his own behaviour.

Nowhere does he recognise during the interview the devastating impact his drinking must have had on his ex-wife, who was also bringing up three kids at the time.

Affleck, who is currently back dating his ex, Jennifer Lopez, goes on to say how he and Garner “took our time, we made the decision – we grew apart”.

"We had a marriage that didn't work – this happens – with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer,” he said

"Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

But while he references his children and not wanting them to witness an unhappy marriage, where was his consideration for them when it came to speaking respectfully about their mum in this interview?

All three of his children are old enough to read his comments and it cannot have been easy for them – or Garner – to hear that he felt “trapped” in his decade-long marriage to their mother.

We know there’s two sides to every story but publicly stating that a bad relationship is the reason he abused alcohol is cowardly and can’t be helpful in any path to recovery.

He is entitled to his feelings and, by all means, he can say whatever he wants privately. But to go on the record with these kind of ill-judged comments just isn’t dignified or kind.

Let’s not forget those photos of Jennifer driving him to rehab in August 2018 in a final show of support, just before their divorce came through.

And I do admire her comments on the marriage in a Vanity Fair interview in 2016.

Asked about a large tattoo of a phoenix that Affleck got on his back after the split, she said: “You know what we would say in my hometown about that? ‘Bless his heart.’ A phoenix rising from the ashes. Am I the ashes in this scenario? I take umbrage. I refuse to be the ashes.”