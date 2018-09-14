Beloved gorilla at Dublin Zoo passes away

A beloved gorilla at Dublin Zoo passed away last month after battling an unknown illness for some time.

In a statement today, Dublin Zoo said that it is "with great sadness" that Lena, a 35-year-old female Western lowland gorilla, passed away on August 10.

Lena had been unwell for some time and had been receiving round-the-clock intensive care from the veterinary team over several weeks.

Lena gave birth seven times since her arrival in 1988, and had her most recent baby in 2016 with the silverback gorilla Harry.

Dublin Zoo said that the rest of the troop have been calm since her passing.

"At present, the exact reason for Lena’s death is unknown and Dublin Zoo is awaiting the results of a thorough post-mortem.

"The team at Dublin Zoo is extremely saddened by this loss."

Online Editors