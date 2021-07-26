Belfast’s Nightingale facility poised to reopen to cope with surge in Covid cases

The Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital is poised to reopen to deal with the rapidly increasing number of Covid patients, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Health chiefs are to meet on Monday to discuss the worsening situation and are expected to reopen the specialist Covid facility soon, a senior Belfast Trust source said.

The Department of Health said on Sunday night there was an “extreme strain" on the system with critical care capacity in particular facing very significant challenges and working to manage demand.

“This is a very fluid situation and providing critical care for the population is the highest priority,” a spokeswoman said.

"This may mean Trusts will have to cancel scheduled services and in particular some surgical procedures. This is very regrettable and understandably a very anxious time for patients and families.

"It may also mean that some critically ill patients have to be transferred across the critical care bed network in order to ensure the best use of available ICU beds and the best care for people who need it.

"This will be discussed with relatives if the situation requires the movement of any patient. This is a normal procedure where critical beds are under extreme pressure.”

On Monday, in advertisements in the Press, the Health Minister will urge the public to get vaccinated. The department urged people to attend emergency departments if the situations warranted it and for those in hospital to leave as soon as they were able to.

The spokeswoman continued: “Staff are working tirelessly in challenging conditions to treat patients as quickly as possible.

"We would appeal to the public to use services appropriately and responsibly.

“Ensuring everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated as soon as possible and doing all we can to adhere to public health guidance to stop Covid-19 spreading will provide vital support to our Health and Social Care staff and will help to ease current pressures.”

The Department of Health does not fully update its Covid dashboard over the weekend. On Friday, it showed a 90% capacity in Belfast’s City’s ICU and 89% at the Royal.

The Royal Victoria Hospital’s intensive care unit is believed to be at 100% capacity, with more than 80 Covid patients in the Mater Hospital. The latest statistics showed the Mater capacity as being at 96% capacity.

Coronavirus case numbers have been sky-rocketing while hospital admissions have been steadily increasing.

On Sunday another 1,264 cases were reported along with two deaths.

And the South Eastern and Belfast Trusts issued an urgent appeal to off-duty nursing staff to go into work. Some operations have already had to be cancelled across the city’s hospitals.

The department also revealed it has passed the one million mark for the number of people fully vaccinated. That is equal to around 70% of the population. Minister Robin Swann said the pressure on the system demonstrated the need for people to get the vaccine.

On Saturday, hundreds of people took part in a ‘freedom march’ in Belfast city centre to protest against Covid-19 restrictions, virus passports and masks.

The marchers, who paraded from the city centre to Botanic Gardens, were also opposing vaccinations.