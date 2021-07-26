| 19.5°C Dublin

Belfast’s Nightingale facility poised to reopen to cope with surge in Covid cases

Mairead Holland

The Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital is poised to reopen to deal with the rapidly increasing number of Covid patients, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Health chiefs are to meet on Monday to discuss the worsening situation and are expected to reopen the specialist Covid facility soon, a senior Belfast Trust source said.

The Department of Health said on Sunday night there was an “extreme strain" on the system with critical care capacity in particular facing very significant challenges and working to manage demand.

