Belfast’s Europa Hotel evacuated amid fire on eleventh floor

Firefighters attend blaze at the Europa Hotel in Belfast on January 14th, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police have asked motorists to avoid roads around Belfast city centre as fire fighters deal with a fire at the Europa Hotel on Friday evening.

It is reported that an electrical fire started on the eleventh floor of the famous historic hotel, which has now been evacuated by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

Both Great Victoria Street and Bruce Street have been closed and the PSNI has asked drivers to find alternative routes for their journeys.

The PSNI, NIFRS and NI Ambulance Service have all been contacted for comment.

There are no further details at this time.