Belfast shooting: Man injured in paramilitary-style attack

Police were at the scene of a "barbaric" paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast on Sunday night.

The PSNI received a report shortly after 8.15pm that two men dressed in dark clothes brought a man into an alleyway in Creeslough Walk. They then shot the victim in his left leg.

Police said the gunmen are believed to have fled in the direction of the Suffolk Road.

"The man, aged in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries," a PSNI detective sergeant said.

"Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, we are treating this shooting incident as a paramilitary-style assault.

"Those responsible for this barbaric act do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent."

He urged anyone with any information to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1619 25/10/20.

Belfast Telegraph