Belfast school documentary ‘Young Plato’ wins top award

A ground-breaking documentary about a Belfast school that still bears the scars of Northern Ireland’s troubled past won an Irish Film and Television Academy Award (IFTA) at a star-studded ceremony in Dublin last night.

Young Plato picked up the George Morrison Feature Documentary Award during the virtual event on Virgin Media One for its observational film on Holy Cross Boys Primary School in North Belfast.

The school was thrust into the international spotlight 20 years ago when loyalist protesters attempted to block the route taken by the Catholic pupils and their parents on their walk to class.

The documentary by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath, which premiered last week, explores the vision of its principal Kevin McArevey in empowering his pupils through philosophy, critical thinking and pastoral care. It notes how philosophy can encourage children to question the mythologies of war and of violence.

Oscar-winning documentarian Michael Moore presented Young Plato co-director Declan McGrath with the award and spoke about the importance of non-fiction filmmaking, particularly in light of the current situation in Ukraine and global politics.

“We live in a dark time right now and authoritarians around the world — we had our experience with the former guy — are not truth-tellers. All of you who are documentary filmmakers, keep going,” he said.

The event was hosted by comedian Deirdre O’Kane, who paid tribute to Ukrainian president and former comedian Volodymyr Zelensky and featured an array of celebrities, including Chris Pine, Colin Farrell, Roma Downey, Fionnula Flanagan, Chris O’Dowd and Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan.

Kenneth Branagh, who is filming Christopher Nolan’s J Robert Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico, won the award for Best Script for Belfast, his moving semi-autobiographical drama which stars Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan.

“I am deeply grateful for this recognition and would also like to salute my fellow nominees and their incredible work,” he said.

Actress Victoria Smurfit presented two awards to Ciarán Hinds — for both Best Supporting Actor Drama for Kin and also Best Supporting Actor Film for his role as Pop in Belfast.