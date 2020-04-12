Belfast rape trial aftermath: where are they all now?

It's two years exactly since Ulster rugby was dragged into a rape trial that tore it apart and continues to reverberate throughout the rest of society.

Two of the club’s star players were charged with raping a woman at a party.

Two more men faced lesser charges. All were acquitted.

But that’s only a fraction of the story.

Dara Florence outside court Photo: Pacemaker

Established stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were acquitted of raping a 19-year-old woman at Jackson’s south Belfast home.

They admitted sex had taken place but said everything that happened had been consensual.

One of the main witnesses — Belfast woman Dara Florence who says she refused an offer from Jackson to join in — gave key evidence after walking in on the scene, saying what she saw looked like a threesome and that it didn’t appear the complainant was in distress.

But it still cost the two rugby stars their lucrative rugby careers in Ireland — and in the eyes of many the players could not be looked upon the same again.

In the backdrop of the#Metoo movement that was sweeping the western world, rugby chiefs took a dim view of the players’ behaviour not only on that night but the following morning when lurid social media messages were exchanged between them and their pals.

In one message Olding boasted: “There was a bit of spit-roasting going on last night fellas.”

Jackson replied: “There was a lot of spit roast last night.”

Olding said: “It was like a merry go-round at a carnival.”

Messages from others involved referred to Belfast women as “sluts” and described themselves as “Top Shaggers”.

What became known as the ‘Ulster rugby rape trial’ divided the country, divided households even — often bitterly — and was all anyone talked about for longer than the nine weeks the trial lasted.

And the treatment of the woman who made the complaint led to widespread criticism and a judge-led review of how the courts deal with alleged serious sexual offences which has recommended 250 changes.

The nine-week trial catapulted a number of people — aside from the two famous players — into the public domain.

Blane McIlroy, Rory Harrison and Dara Florence are now household names, immediately synonymous with the controversial trial.

But where are they all now?

It’s unusual in such a case that someone doesn’t break their silence but of the four men charged, the most high-profile witnesses and the woman at the centre of the allegations, nobody has given an extensive interview about the events and how they affected them.

Only former Ireland rugby captain Rory Best, who found himself in a social media storm after he attended one of the early days of the trial, has spoken out about his regrets for doing so.

PADDY JACKSON

Jackson had the highest profile involved in the case, given his role as an almost certain starter not just for Ulster but Ireland as well.

After the trial it emerged Jackson (28) had funded his own defence to the tune of almost £500,000.

He lost an appeal to have some of those costs recovered and was also sacked by Ulster shortly after the trial concluded.

Jackson, acquitted of rape and sexual assault, was linked with a number of clubs in England but each time those links emerged murmurings of discontent from fans of the respective clubs put owners off completing the deal.

Instead, the talented fly-half signed for French strugglers Perpignan two months after the trial ended.

Despite scoring 128 points in over 24 appearances, the side were relegated and Jackson exercised a clause in his two-year contract that allowed him to leave in that eventuality.

He signed for London Irish before the beginning of the current season but in a further demonstration that the infamous party at his house in 2016 would continue to haunt him, a number of sponsors pulled the plug on his new club, including Cash Converters and Guinness brewers Diageo.

STUART OLDING

Olding, acquitted of rape, also had his contract with Ulster terminated.

The 27-year-old full-back opted to escape the UK spotlight and signed for French side CA Brive where he continues to thrive under the management of former Ulster star Jeremy Davidson.

Sources say Olding is enjoying life in France and has no intention of making a quick return to the UK like Jackson.

BLANE McILROY

McIlroy was acquitted of exposure but was criticised for his part in a series of sexually graphic WhatsApp messages shared between his co-accused.

During the infamous WhatsApp messages, McIlroy posted a picture of himself on the sofa with Dara Florence and two other girls at the party who were not involved. Alongside the picture he wrote: “Love Belfast Sluts”.

Like the rest, McIlroy has never spoken about that night and he went back to the US where he graduated as a Bachelor of Business Administration from Life University, a private institution in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

RORY HARRISON

The fourth man charged was Rory Harrison.

He was acquitted of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

The 27-year-old consoled the complainant, taking her home in a taxi, and was not involved in the lurid social media messages.

Harrison has maintained a low profile since the trial and it’s thought he may have returned to work abroad.

DARA FLORENCE

Florence regularly posts pictures and videos of herself on Instagram.

With almost 14,000 followers, she collaborates with a string of brands.

Shortly after the trial she returned to Ollies nightclub — the same spot where she met the Ulster rugby players on the night in question — where she posed for pictures with friends.

Last year she rejected rumours she was being lined up to appear on ITV’s hit show Love Island.

Article first appeared in the Sunday World