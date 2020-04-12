| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Belfast rape trial aftermath: where are they all now?

Rory Harrison, Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Blane McIlroy were cleared of the charges in a Belfast court Expand

Close

Rory Harrison, Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Blane McIlroy were cleared of the charges in a Belfast court

Rory Harrison, Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Blane McIlroy were cleared of the charges in a Belfast court

Rory Harrison, Stuart Olding, Paddy Jackson and Blane McIlroy were cleared of the charges in a Belfast court

Steven Moore

It's two years exactly since Ulster rugby was dragged into a rape trial that tore it apart and continues to reverberate throughout the rest of society.

Two of the club’s star players were charged with raping a woman at a party.

Two more men faced lesser charges. All were acquitted.