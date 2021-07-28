Belfast incident: Woman (29) arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after death of baby, toddler left critical 

Police have confirmed a baby was killed in a home in Belfast’s Ardoyne area.

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder over the death of a baby, thought to be around eight-weeks-old.

A toddler remains in critical condition in hospital following the incident in the north of the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Millar from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team said the baby was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services to save the young child.

The PSNI confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the tragic incident.

“A 29-year-old woman who was also in the house has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and remains in custody at this time. Our thoughts are with the baby’s family, who are being supported by Family Liaison Officers,” he added.

“I would like to thank the local community for the support that they have provided and would appeal to anyone with any information that can assist our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1787 27/07/21.”

People Before Profit’s Fiona Ferguson said the incident has sent a “wave of shock” across north Belfast and said it will take “some time” for people to recover.

"Because of the nature of it, because we are all learning about it almost live, I think will take some time for people to get over,” she added.

Local SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon described the incident as “highly distressing”.

Police remain at the scene in Brompton Park.