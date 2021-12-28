Belfast docks fire: Police advise residents to keep windows closed as 50 firefighters tackle huge blaze

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Belfast docks area on Tuesday. Picture: Press Eye

Police have advised residents to keep their windows closed as 50 firefighters tackle a huge blaze in the Belfast docks area.

The blaze is on the East Twin Road area, with images of a large amount of smoke billowing from the area appearing on social media.

Video footage shows the extent of the fire, with large flames emerging from a scrap metal recycling business in the docks area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service deal with a fire at waste ground in the Queen’s Road area of Belfast Harbour Estate.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed.”

Four appliances are assisting in tackling the blaze, alongside two specialist vehicles and two specialist officers.

Around 50 firefighters are at the scene.

Group Commander David Harbinson, of the NI Fire and Rescue Service, told the BBC fires at such sites were very difficult to deal with because of the heat generated by the scrap metal.

He added: “That allows the fire to spread so when we start to attack the fire it can be very challenging.

"We’re using vast amounts of water and securing those water supplies can be very, very difficult.”

It is understood the fire will take many hours to put out.

Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey urged members of the public to keep a safe distance from the blaze.

'Emergency services are currently at the scene working to bring this fire under control,” she explained.

“It's important they are given the space to do their jobs and I would urge members of the public to stay safe and to stay away from the scene.”