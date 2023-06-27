Beleaguered Dee Forbes steps down from ‘all her roles’, including as director of controversial streamer GAAGO

Former RTÉ director general Dee Forbes – who tendered her resignation with immediate effect following ongoing controversy over undisclosed payments to broadcaster Ryan Tubridy – has also stepped down from her role as director of streaming service GAAGO.

A spokesperson for the national broadcaster confirmed Ms Forbes had “resigned all her roles”.

GAAGO, a joint-venture between RTÉ and the GAA, was the source of controversy this year after some high-profile games were shown on its platform, rather than on free-to-air television.

Politicians – including Tánaiste Micheál Martin – said that top GAA fixtures should not be put behind a paywall.

The Oireachtas Committee on Tourism and Sport announced in May that it would hold a meeting on the future of sports broadcasting, in the aftermath of the row over GAAGO in the coming weeks.

RTÉ was expected to be called on to explain how its commercial relationship with the GAA on the GAAGO platform fits with its public service role.

There had been criticism of the broadcasting of some big matches, in particular from the Munster Hurling Championship, on the pay-per-view platform.

Ms Forbes was one of the directors of GAAGO, but has now resigned.

An RTÉ spokesperson said Ms Forbes was not paid for this role.

The Indo Daily | Panic station: all the latest on RTE's resignations and revelations Promo

She announced her resignation as director general of RTÉ yesterday morning, saying she was “ultimately responsible” following the fallout from undisclosed payments made to star presenter Ryan Tubridy via a ‘barter account’.

Ms Forbes had been suspended from the DG position last week.

In her statement, Ms Forbes said: “I regret very much the upset and adverse publicity suffered by RTÉ, its staff and the unease created among the public in recent days.

“As director general, I am the person ultimately accountable for what happens within the organisation."

She said she was “deeply sorry for what has happened and my part in this episode and for that I apologise unreservedly to everyone”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he believed “there should be a full presentation to the Dáil committee”.

Ms Forbes is among a number of key RTÉ figures who have been invited before two Oireachtas committees this week.

There is huge anger both within RTÉ and among the public at large as the fallout continues from the €345,000 in hidden payments to Mr Tubridy.

The issue of corporate governance at RTÉ will also be discussed at the Oireachtas Media Committee tomorrow followed by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.