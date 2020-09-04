Belarussian community in Ireland to hold a ‘March of Sorrow’ solidarity march in support of protests

The protest at the Department of the Taoiseach. Credit: Alena Arlova

The Belarussian community in Ireland will hold a ‘March of Solidarity’ protest in Dublin on Sunday to express support of protests against President Lukashenko in Belarus.

This is the third protest organised by the community and will take place at 1pm at the GPO, where the crowd will march to O’Connell Bridge, to Trinity College and Grafton Street.

Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, has faced a wave of opposition protests since his election victory on August 9. He has denied accusations by the opposition and Western countries that the vote was rigged and has resisted demands to step down.

Human rights experts from the United Nations said this week they had received reports of hundreds of cases of torture, beatings and mistreatment of Belarusian protesters by police.

The government has denied abusing detainees and has said its security forces have acted appropriately against demonstrators.

Lukashenko has accused foreign powers of being behind the protests, but has provided no evidence.

The opposition has denied that there is foreign involvement in the protests and NATO has also denied his allegations that it is massing forces near the Belarusian border.

The protest aims to “remind the people of Ireland of the political prisoners and all those who were tortured and killed during the on-going civil protests in Belarus,” said an organiser.

A letter was written to Simon Coveney by former Belarussian detective Pavel Mialko, who took part in protests in Dublin several weeks ago, asking the Minister to pose a ban on imports into Ireland from Belarus which are manufactured in violation of human rights.

However, the protest on Sunday will call on the release of political prisoners and the prosecutions of activists as well as “call the governments and representatives of the international organisation to support democratic processes and Belarus”.

