‘Behind the stories, there’s a person who lost it all’ – fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

When Catriona Carey announced her retirement from the Ireland hockey team aged 28, it came as a shock to those in sporting circles that she was hanging up her boots at the peak of her career.

Former national coach Riet Kuper described Carey as a “talented and sparkling player” who was “able to surprise many opponents with her actions”, adding that her “strong willpower” and “pleasant personality” would be missed from the international scene.

Sixteen years later, it is her actions as a businesswoman that have caught many by surprise.

When she quit international hockey in 2006, she cited “work pressures” as part of the reason, as well as living too far away from regional and national training sessions. Throughout her career, she continued playing at club level.

In February 2022, at the age of 43, Carey was still getting positive write-ups for her performances on the hockey field after helping the Kilkenny ladies’ team to a 3-0 win over Wexford. A report in the Kilkenny People said “hard-working Catriona Carey showed her class” by setting up many threatening attacks.

But just days after she took to the field for Kilkenny Hockey Club, Carey would be making headlines for very different reasons.

RTÉ Investigates exposed how her business, Careysfort Asset Estates, had been embroiled in an alleged mortgage scam in which homeowners lost out on hundreds of thousands of euro through a scheme that offered to buy debt from their lenders at a discount and then provide a new mortgage rate at a discount.

Details of her fraud conviction for altering a client’s cheque for €6,948 by making it payable to her instead of Revenue were also revealed for the first time.

But what emerged in the RTÉ documentary was just the start of the former Kilkenny camogie player’s annus horribilis.

She has lost her family home after defaulting on mortgage payments for 10 years, was put off the road for four years for driving offences, is currently under investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) for her role in Careysfort and her €55,000 BMW remains impounded after the GNECB seized it earlier this year.

Bank of Ireland is also suing her for outstanding debt.

In response to queries from the Irish Independent, the former Kilkenny camogie player has claimed:

She was also a client of Careysfort and paid “large sums of money” to solve debts on her family home.

Four people are under investigation regarding Careysfort.

A former business partner, Patrick Maher, had a significant role in Careysfort.

She is appealing her driving ban as she believes there may have been administrative errors regarding the application of penalty points.

Carey, who has been allowed to continue driving while appealing her ban, said that not being able to drive “is a huge restriction to my life and the life of my children”.

She was disqualified for driving for six months after accumulating 12 penalty points, but she believes

there may have been errors in their application.

In May she was banned from driving for four years after being caught driving twice while the disqualification was active.

Gardaí told how she was “roaring and screaming” when stopped and asked: “Do you expect me to get taxis?”

She told the Irish Independent: “I was fully insured at all times and have never in 25 years had any accidents or claims or to my knowledge motoring issues apart from general penalty points. I believe I am entitled to appeal as is the right of every person in this country.”

Regarding Careysfort, she criticised banks for showing “little or no interest in dealing with negative equity borrowers”.

“I had hoped that my company was plugging the market in this matter and also with a view to making a profit,” she said.

“More needs to be done for homeowners and little risk is taken by banking institutions globally as the system is completely set up against the individual. I have done massive research on all of this and genuinely hoped to be involved with debt restructuring for the long haul.”

We were in a relationship. I was brought up that a man always pays, a woman never does. I’m not the scumbag she is making me out to be

She also claimed she was a client of Careysfort and paid sums of money to former business partner Patrick Maher to clear her debts.

“Behind the hundreds of articles there’s a person who has lost everything because of this: my right to life, travel, speech, privacy and private property rights,” she said.

Ms Carey made a number of other claims in her own defence but these cannot be published at this time due to legal constraints.

When contacted to respond to Catriona Carey’s allegations, Patrick Maher said: “She never gave me a f***ing penny. Ask her to prove where she gave me money.

“We were in a relationship. I was brought up that a man always pays, a woman never does. I’m not the scumbag she is making me out to be.

“I’ve had four strokes and can barely talk. Who would give me money?”

Mr Maher is currently before the courts on a separate matter. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest in December after he failed to appear in court for the fourth time in an unrelated case.

He was due to appear before Wexford Circuit Court for sentencing after previously admitting five charges of deception including four counts of obtaining monies by deception by preparing false mortgage applications, as well as a further charge of cheating a woman out of her car. These charges were not connected to Careysfort.

He failed to appear in court on four occasions after claiming to suffer from stress, strokes and a fall at Busáras.

He previously insisted he was cooperating with gardaí as they continued to investigate Careysfort.

Through Careysfort, Carey promised to clear clients’ debts, help them stay in their homes and secure new mortgages at a reduced rate.

She wanted a deposit up front, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan.

They borrowed the money from family members and credit unions, thinking this would bring an end to their financial woes. It transpired that the deals never happened and around €200,000 of their money was spent by Carey for her own personal use. Yet despite admitting to spending clients’ money while also failing to pay her own debts, Carey has claimed that she herself is a victim.

At least 45 people have contacted gardaí to make complaints about the company. A number of people were referring clients to Carey, including accountants, legal professionals and people with their own history of financial troubles.

Careysfort wasn’t the first time she was involved in a scheme that promised to help people keep their homes.

When I saw the documentary then, I nearly got sick

In 2013, she was linked to a controversial outfit called the Rodolphus Allen Family Trust. The group, led by anti-eviction activist Charles Allen, promised to protect distressed borrowers from having their homes repossessed in return for a cash fee. The Rodolphus Trust was not involved in the type of conduct being alleged against Careysfort.

The trust held meetings at hotels across the country, with some people who attended telling the Irish Independent that Catriona Carey was also present.

“She was very well-spoken and someone you felt like you could trust because of who her family was,” one man said.

“I connected with her as I have relations who play hockey and we chatted about that. When I saw the RTÉ Investigates documentary then, I nearly got sick.”

For Careysfort victims, details of Catriona Carey’s own debts have created a sense of shock and disbelief.

While promising to help solve their financial issues, she was thousands of euro in arrears on a number of properties. She had failed to make a mortgage repayment on her home since late 2012.

By March last year, she had racked up arrears of more than €359,000 for her five-bedroom house in the Weir on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny. In November, Start Mortgages Designated Activity Company took possession of the house and it was put back on the market for €550,000.

She is due before Kilkenny Circuit Court this year to contest her driving ban.

The investigation into Careysfort continues.