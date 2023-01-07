| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Behind the stories, there’s a person who lost it all’ – fraudster Catriona Carey claims she is a victim too

Ex-hockey international says she gave ‘large sums of money’ to her former business partner but he says: ‘She never gave me a f***ing penny’

Caitriona Carey was found guilty of cashing a cheque meant for Revenue. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

Caitriona Carey was found guilty of cashing a cheque meant for Revenue. Photo: Mark Condren

Caitriona Carey was found guilty of cashing a cheque meant for Revenue. Photo: Mark Condren

Caitriona Carey was found guilty of cashing a cheque meant for Revenue. Photo: Mark Condren

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

When Catriona Carey announced her retirement from the Ireland hockey team aged 28, it came as a shock to those in sporting circles that she was hanging up her boots at the peak of her career.

Former national coach Riet Kuper described Carey as a “talented and sparkling player” who was “able to surprise many opponents with her actions”, adding that her “strong willpower” and “pleasant personality” would be missed from the international scene.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy