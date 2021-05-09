Behind the scenes: Inside Penneys and what to expect when you shop by appointment

After four months of being closed Penneys is back with a bang as 250,000 people have booked to shop in the bargain store this week.

With pyjamas, homeware and underwear galore, those who have managed to bag a slot will not be disappointed.

As restrictions ease today, click and collect and appointment-based shopping begins before a full reopening for non-essential retail on May 17.

As it’s the first time appointment-based shopping has been introduced during the pandemic, I took a sneak peek inside the Mary Street store in Dublin so Penneys shoppers know exactly what to expect.

Upon entering the store it’s no doubt that summer is on its way. Pastels and gingham print steals the show for the women's section as dainty bags and mom jeans inspired by current fashion trends are displayed throughout the store.

Shoppers have 45 minutes to grab their much-awaited 'bits' and 15 minutes to get to a till and check out. Customers are asked to arrive 10 minutes before their appointment so they can get checked in.

Appointments at Mary Street begin at 7am, but opening hours vary from store to store.

After 45 minutes from the beginning of each slot an announcement will come over the intercom asking shoppers to make their way to a till.

Fitting rooms are not open and customers are asked not to try on clothes throughout the store.

The appointment-based shopping has been a huge success, with 90pc of slots for the week already taken.

This uptake for appointments may be fuelled by Penneys not offering shopping online, a service that has become a staple for most fashion retailers.

However, many customers may be happy to hear that photos of their products are now available to view on its site so shoppers can catch a glimpse of what to expect before their appointment.

Most of the big stores, including Mary Street, are completely booked out of appointments with just 25,000 left in shops across the country.

The Dublin city store is allowing 100 customers per hour for appointment-based shopping.

Although Government guidance is one customer per 25 square meter and the large store would fit more than this, the retailer has capped the number of appointments for every store to 100 per hour.

However, smaller outlets will have less than this with many allowing only 30 or 40.

As non-essential retail reopened in the UK on April 12, the retailer was able to see what was selling over there and use this for stocking its Irish stores.

Gelato tones and pastels along with activewear were flying off the shelves, so it's expected to be the same here.

The Mary Street store, which is the first Penneys to open, has upped its game when it comes to homeware - no doubt in reaction to much of the population becoming more house proud as we have spent more time inside.

As you enter the section, you can’t miss the smell of lavender - even while wearing a mask. Dried lavender and fake flowers are now available to buy in the shop with its usual large array of candles.

It also has a new baby section that is perfect for anyone stuck for a Christening or baby shower gift.

A gorgeous sheep rocking chair features in this section along with a children's tepee, both new to the Penneys range.

As always, Disney lovers can expect a lot from the retailer's spring and summer collections with pyjamas, t-shirts and joggers displayed throughout the store.

For those who didn't manage to bag a slot for the appoint-based shopping, Penneys along with all other retailers across the country will fully reopen on May 17.