Begging and value for money biggest tourist complaints

Begging on the streets has emerged as one of the biggest issues for tourists visiting the capital.

Fáilte Ireland has warned the behaviour is "one to watch", arising from the feedback from visitors to Dublin.

It comes as new figures from the Central Statistics Office show overseas visitor numbers are up 6.7pc during the first half of the year

Fáilte Ireland's Dublin chief Keelin Fagan said the city is still considered as safe generally and security is not viewed as a problem area.

"Security isn't coming up per se, but then the begging is coming up," she said.

"Generally we're still considered a safe destination, which is brilliant - but it's another one we need to watch," Ms Fagan said.

She said that only 24pc of tourists visiting Dublin are coming back again, and that the majority of visitors are first timers.

Ms Fagan said that Dublin is seen as a bucket list for many travellers - but she warned against rising prices, saying value for money is "very important".

When compared to its competitor cities in Europe, Dublin is third on the list for the average room price per night - behind Greater Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

A night's stay in Dublin costs on average just under €135 - some €36 more expensive than in Edinburgh, €40 more than Greater Berlin and almost €50 more than Belfast and Prague, the other cities listed as competitors.

Ms Fagan said that it is something they are looking at carefully for fear of pricing people out of visiting the capital and warned against Dublin becoming too expensive a destination.

"Value for money is very important," she said.

Ms Fagan added that while the idea of a hotel bedroom tax has been explored, it is not something they are moving forward with at the moment.

Figures from the CSO show overseas visitor numbers are up by 6.7pc during the first half of the year, with some 307,000 additional overseas arrivals, compared with the same period last year.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, welcomed the continued strong performance from North America, with an increase of 10.7pc.

This has been helped by more airline seats than ever before, with more gateways across the US and Canada, he said.

Visitors from mainland Europe are also up 10.2pc, with strong performances from Germany and Italy.

Visitor numbers from Australia and developing markets for the first half of 2018 are up slightly, at 1.1pc.

Mr Gibbons said that while arrivals from Britain have risen 2.3pc in the same period, they are still "very conscious" that overall, British visitor numbers are still down more than 4pc on the first six months of 2016.

"The impact of Brexit on outbound travel from Britain, therefore, remains a concern," he said.

Tourism Ireland aims to grow overseas tourism this year to €6bn for the island.

