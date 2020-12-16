'Beautiful and perfect moment' - love arrives on time for DART driver as boyfriend proposes at Pearse Station

Love arrived on time for a DART conductor who was "totally surprised" when her boyfriend proposed to her in front of a crowd at Pearse Station.

Paula Carbó Zea was directing her train into the station when she started to see signs on the usual platform signals.

Paula’s boyfriend Conor had concocted a romantic plan to propose to Paula on the platform.

Conor, in cahoots with Irish Rail, erected ‘Will you marry me?’ signs at the station as a crowd gathered to witness the commotion.

“First of all I just saw big whiteboards as from far away you can’t read them but as I got closer I saw the ‘Will you marry me?’ and then I saw lots of people on the platform and Conor standing there with the flowers and the ring.

“My first reaction was that I will kill him,” Paula joked, adding that it was “amazing, with all the passengers clapping. It was just so nice,” she said speaking to RTÉ News.

Paula said she was greeted by “our song” on the station's intercom when she disembarked the train with a nervous Conor admitting once he set eyes on Paula pulling in, “it all flowed from there.”

Paula admitted thoughts of her wedding day were not the first thing to come to mind.

“First of all, I was thinking ‘I am not finished as I had two stations to go, what is going to happen with my train?’ but then someone told me another driver was going to take over," newly-engaged Paula told FM104 this morning.

“He organised a lot of things and moved a lot of pieces to pull this off,” Paula admitted, adding that her Irish Rail colleagues were “brilliant” in helping Conor pull off his grand gesture.

Conor admitted he was so nervous beforehand that he was “jumping around on the platform to relieve the tension” but he had nothing to worry about as Paula happily accepted his proposal.

Iarnród Eireann tweeted a message of congratulations to Paula and Conor and also posted footage from inside the DART that was recorded especially for the proposal.

“Paula’s DART driver and Pearse Station colleagues ensured an inspector and a relief driver was ready to take the DART onwards, in anticipation that Paula would be staying in Pearse to celebrate,” Irish Rail said in a statement.

“Station staff had music requested by Conor playing to mark the moment, and customers and staff alike were thrilled to share such a moment of brightness in such a challenging year.”

They also added that they were thankful for the work of Ms Carbó and her colleagues throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The occasion was first caught on camera by midwife Clodagh Maher, who tweeted that: “[I] didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13-hour shift, and some gent goes and proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse station.”

Paula was grateful to Ms Maher for her video, replying to her tweet by saying: “Thank [you] so much for sharing this moment. I was so surprised and at the same time excited. Thank you everyone who was involved to make this moment beautiful and perfect.”

