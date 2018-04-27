A Belfast woman who was left severely brain damaged following an attack has died after food and fluids were withdrawn on the orders of a judge.

Beautician left in coma after 2016 attack dies surrounded by her family

Joleen Corr (27), a beautician, sustained horrific injuries and was left in a coma after being savagely assaulted in Downpatrick in 2016.

Her family say that she passed away surrounded by loved ones "in the arms of her mother". The mother-of-one was assaulted in a house in Thomas Russell Park.

She was beaten so badly she was barely recognisable to her family. Joleen spent six months receiving treatment in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital following the attack, and was later transferred to Musgrave Park Hospital.

A landmark ruling in March resulted in medical staff withdrawing all food and fluids from her. She had been in a vegetative state since the assault.

Carol Corr - who is also mum to Cherie (23), Jim (20), Chloe (12), and nine-year-old Christine - has been at her daughter's side every day since the 2016 attack. Cherie said her sister had died peacefully.

She said: "Our beautiful Joleen Corr passed away in the arms of her mother and surrounded by loved ones at 1.50am, the exact same time as her cousin Laura.

"Words will never describe how much we all love her and how much we will miss her."

Tributes have been posted across social media following Joleen's death. Naomh Gall GAA club posted on Facebook: "The committee, players and members of Naomh Gall are saddened to learn of the passing of Joleen Corr, sister of our Under 14 ladies footballer Chloe.

"We would like to pass our condolences to the Corr family circle." The club added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this very sad time."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph earlier this month, Joleen's heartbroken mother said: "I feel like when she was beaten up, we lost her, but now we've lost her all over again and this time it's forever. "My heart has been ripped out and shattered into a million pieces. "The staff at Northern Ireland Hospice are going to keep her as comfortable as they can, but we know within the next few days we'll be saying our goodbyes."

Michael O'Connor, originally from Westrock Grove in west Belfast, has been charged in connection with the attack on Joleen. He has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm and is currently on remand. No date has yet been set for his trial.

