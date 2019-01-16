A young woman was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a tree as she was travelling to work.

Beautician (19) dies after her car crashes into tree on way to work

The 19-year-old victim was named locally as Laura Quinn, from Kilshane, near Bansha, in Co Tipperary.

The crash happened on the N24 near the town of Cahir at around 8.30am. It was the second tragedy to hit the extended Quinn family in less than a year, after Laura's cousin Conor Quinn (24) was fatally stabbed in an incident in Co Cork last July.

Ms Quinn's car, a Fiat Punto, left the road and struck a tree.

Ms Quinn, who worked as a beautician in Cahir, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination, while the coroner for Tipperary South was informed of the death.

She was described as a very popular girl in her local community.

Ms Quinn lived with her parents Anthony and Philomena in the Kilshane area, and she had a number of siblings.

Local Fine Gael councillor Michael Fitzgerald said the news had left the community heartbroken.

"They are a very good family, very well known and liked," he added. "It's only sinking in, what happened. I know them very well and they're a lovely family. It's a terrible tragedy."

A first cousin of Laura, Conor Quinn died after being stabbed on the street in Mallow, Co Cork, last July. He had attended a horse fair earlier that day in Buttevant and was fatally injured with a knife on the street by a man who is subsequently believed to have fled to the UK.

His death happened just days before his partner Stephanie was due to give birth to their baby son.

Meanwhile, a mother-of-three who was injured in a crash between a car, a truck and a van in Co Roscommon lost her fight for life. The woman, named locally as teacher Anne Grogan, suffered injuries in an accident at Ballinlough last Friday. Ms Grogan, aged in her 30s, taught at Ballyhaunis Community School.

