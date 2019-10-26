Bears, wolves and a majestic lynx - all species once native to Ireland but which were hunted to extinction - are once again roaming free in a wildlife sanctuary.

Bears, wolves and a majestic lynx back in Irish habitat centuries after being hunted to extinction

Killian McLaughlin said his 23-acre Wild Ireland sanctuary in Burnfoot, Co Donegal, is the culmination of a lifelong dream he never thought possible.

The centre opened to the public yesterday but Mr McLaughlin said he has been amazed by the level of interest he has already received - not just in Donegal and Derry as he expected, but from other parts of the country.

The sanctuary's main attractions are the three brown bears, rescued from horrible living conditions in Lithuania, who have joined three wolves, a lynx and five Barbary monkeys - the only non-native creatures that now reside at Wild Ireland.

These animals are now roaming free in the same natural habitat their ancestors enjoyed more than 2,000 years ago, joined by a whole plethora of native species such as deer, wild boar and otters.

"It is incredible to realise my lifelong dream of offering a sanctuary for these animals," Mr McLaughlin said.

"These brown bears and wolves were once native to Ireland and basically I wanted to bring them here to show people what we have lost and to show them that extinction is forever.

"Ireland's wild habitat is deteriorating at a rapid rate but hopefully by coming here people will see how much we have lost and that will inspire them to preserve the animals we still have but are in danger of losing, like pine martens and red squirrels.

"We hunted our most beautiful animals - our bears, our wolves and our lynxes to extinction."

The animals have gradually been settled into their new habitat and the bears in particular are still becoming acclimatised to a sense of freedom they have never known.

"We built the bear habitat and worked with two international charities to confiscate the bears from horrible conditions that they were living in, in Lithuania," Mr McLaughlin said.

"They were kept in a concrete cell with iron bars and their feet had never touched the earth, nor had they ever been able to enjoy a swim, which is something bears in their natural habitat love."

Wild Ireland is now open to the public, with all entrance fees going to the running costs of the sanctuary.

