Beach users to meet Minister over water quality concerns and illness among swimmers

Jenny Collins and Jaime Egan from Malahide with their children, George (9), Douglas (5) and Sean (5) pictured enjoying the fine weather on Portmarnock Beach this afternoon...Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There is nothing more tempting than a dip in the sea during sunny weather – but beach users are concerned about illness among swimmers caused by e-coli and other contamination.

Campaigners hoping for year-round water quality testing will meet Minister Darragh O’Brien next week to detail their concerns.

It comes amid a surge in the popularity of sea swimming and demands to know if e-coli or other forms of contamination are present.

Water testing is only obligatory in the official bathing season, June to mid-September, and while some local authorities test more often, the results are only made easily available to the public in summer.

Gerry Jones, chairman of campaign group SOS Dublin Bay, who will meet Minister O’Brien next Wednesday, said he was shocked by a survey they carried out which found one in five of the 1,300 respondents had recently become ill after taking part in swimming or other water sports in the bay.

He was even more astonished to discover how much untreated wastewater enters the bay because of storm-water overflow and the slow pace of work to upgrade the overloaded Ringsend Wastewater Treatment plant.

“We know work is under way but we believe the 2025 completion timeframe is optimistic,” he said.

"In the meantime, the least the public should have is year-round daily testing and easily accessible results so people can make informed choices.”

Green Party councillor and year-round swimmer Donna Cooney makes the same plea. This week she discovered the water at six bathing areas around the bay failed quality tests repeatedly since last autumn but no warning notice had been issued because the official bathing season was over.

“Bathing season needs to be extended year-round. The number of swimmers has exploded and there are all the other water sports too.

“The Government is giving grants for works in recognition of that but what’s the point of having changing facilities and showers if we don’t have the water quality?”

Professor Fiona Regan of the DCU Water Institute said extending the official bathing season should not be a prerequisite for testing.

“That’s seeing it as a legal issue, testing because the law requires it. It needs to be seen as a public health issue,” she said.

She also said local authorities should invest in developing portable e-coli detection devices that gave results within 90 minutes.

Current lab tests take two days which sometimes means it is too late.

“There should also be sensors in the water full-time that indicate when turbidity is high because that alerts you to the conditions when bacteria are more likely to be present.”

Dave Flynn of the national surfing body, Irish Surfing, said the same issues arose around the coast.

“Where I surf in Lahinch, we know anecdotally of a lot of tummy bugs at certain times. There are times when I won’t surf because I know myself the water’s not great but the public need proper information.”

