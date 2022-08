Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident where a device has been located on a beach in Co Louth.

The device was found at Clogherhead and the area has been sealed off while the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit have been contacted.

Clogherhead is a fishing village located along the East Coast and bordered by the villages of Annagassan to the north and Termonfeckin to the south.