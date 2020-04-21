Be safe? Don't be seen... Why women self-censor, and who benefits?

Some weeks ago, in pre-Covid-19 life, I was a guest speaker on an RTE television show. Afterwards, on the train home, I scrolled through my phone. A message popped up in my Instagram from an account I don't follow.

I'm not going to give the name here, because I don't want any further attention from this account. But it was all about documenting women wearing high heels and tights.

"I liked your dress and tights on the TV today," the message said. I scrolled through the images on the accompanying account. Reams of pictures of women wearing tights and stockings. Some posed. Others which looked like they might have been taken by the women themselves. Some looked like the person in the picture had been caught unawares.

There was a meme, an image of Halloween's horrifying Michael Myers brandishing a chainsaw, with the tagline: "On those days when they don't wear stockings."

Expand Close Louise McSharry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise McSharry

It was a minor thing. A minuscule example of the countless micro-aggressions and unwanted attentions women experience daily as they go about their lives. But I felt instantly uneasy. I was heading home alone to an empty house, and while I knew, rationally, there was absolutely no way this person knew where I was, my sense of security felt undermined by this creepy little missive that had landed in my phone.

In her new book, Recollections of My Nonexistence, American writer Rebecca Solnit examines the tension that exists for women between being seen, and being safe. "I was trying to disappear and to appear, trying to be safe and to be someone, and those agendas were at often odds with each other," she says of her younger self, setting out on her journey to become a writer.

Solnit is the author of the famous 2008 essay Men Explain Things to Me, which gave rise to the term 'mansplaining', and one review described this latest book, the author's memoir, as "the story of men's attempts to silence women".

It's territory Solnit is long familiar with. For women, as Solnit outlines in a way many (most?) women will recognise, there is an inherent tension between being seen - meaning taking part as our authentic selves - and being safe. Between expressing ourselves, and avoiding unwanted attention, feedback, or worse. The two do not always co-exist peacefully, and too often we choose one, knowing we must then forgo the other.

To "find a way to survive amidst an ethos that relishes your erasures and failures is work that many and perhaps most young women have to do," Solnit writes. Young or old, it is work that many women will recognise.

Solnit was meant to come to Ireland last month for the Mountains to Sea dlr Book Festival, one of the many events cancelled because of Covid-19. In an interview to publicise her appearance, she further elaborated on the thesis of her book; the idea that trauma, and the subsequent state of constant hyper-vigilance, or fight-or-flight that it engenders, is something most women experience just from their day-to-day existence. "I think it's life during wartime," she said. "I think you have a portion of your mind that's constantly on alert for what could go wrong and what's safe to do."

Expand Close Broadcaster and DJ Tara Stewart had abuse shouted at her on the street by two men / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Broadcaster and DJ Tara Stewart had abuse shouted at her on the street by two men

Broadcaster and DJ Tara Stewart was on her way to a meeting in Dublin city centre earlier this year when she was shouted at by some men passing by. "Two lads walked by and they were like, 'What boat did you come off?'" she recalls now.

"I had actually just come from the VIP Style Awards launch event, so it was morning, but I was wearing a bindi [a bright dot applied to the centre of the forehead], and had make-up on. I just kind of stopped in my tracks and turned around, and looked at them. They looked back and laughed a couple of times. They didn't give a shite. I was so shocked that I didn't say anything. And usually I would say something." At the time, Tara tweeted about the incident, saying that she considered taking off the bindi - "so I don't draw attention to myself".

"I was like, 'Oh maybe I'll just take this off'." Tara, whose mother is Malaysian Indian, tells me now. "I already do struggle with wearing it. I get self-conscious. I feel I don't look Indian 'enough' to wear it. But it's my favourite thing to wear."

'I felt so silenced' She describes a mental process most women will recognise after an encounter of this kind: The questioning of oneself for not having handled it better. The making oneself in some way responsible: 'Did I invite it in, or did I not handle it well when it came?' Then the consideration of whether one should make oneself less visible.

This is not to suggest that men do not face threats - Solnit herself talks about the kind of threat men who do not fit a certain mould of masculinity often face. But there is something particular, one could say almost universal, about the kind of chiding, aggressive abuse that women face.

"You think you should be standing up for yourself, and [to them] for everyone else's sake. I do wish I had taught them a lesson, but at the same time, I could feel the energy off the guys, that they were angry, and I don't think I would have felt safe in that moment," Tara adds.

Expand Close TV presenter Muireann O'Connell says men frequently reply to her on Twitter in a way that is passive-aggressive, patronising or corrective / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp TV presenter Muireann O'Connell says men frequently reply to her on Twitter in a way that is passive-aggressive, patronising or corrective

Broadcaster and author Louise McSharry describes how as a teenager, she loved school. "I had a really fucked-up situation for the most part, but I loved school. And I excelled at it. When I was in fifth or sixth year, I was in English class one day, which was my favourite part, and I put my hand up to speak. And one of the guys in my class shouted: 'Nobody cares what you have to say, Louise'."

"I just felt so silenced. I already had started to quieten myself, and tried to say less, because I knew it didn't make me popular. And definitely from there I tried to do more of that. Still, to this day, I would have a consciousness about how much I'm speaking, or how much I'm contributing to a conversation, because I have a fear of dominating."

She describes trying to balance that almost inbuilt sense of self-editing with who she actually is as an adult in her late 30s - "someone who is trying to use my voice for good where possible. And where I do have a certain amount of power in terms of my platform" - as really tricky.

As Solnit describes it, a sense of safety and the act of being visible do not always comfortably co-exist for women. It's a sentiment Louise says she can relate to. "It's a struggle. It would be easy to not put your hand up or stick your neck out. And you would feel safer. But at the end of the day, that's not who I actually am. So trying to find that balance is difficult. And it stems from that moment in school, and loads of other moments where I was told I was bossy, or too loud, or whatever."

As well as what we say, it's often about how we look. Louise describes receiving commentary on her physicality. "All around my weight. It hasn't happened in a long while, but I definitely live with that fear; I still feel kind of on edge. I guess you're kind of waiting for it, all the time. Not as much as I used to, because I'm in a much more powerful state of being. I feel stronger in myself. So if something happened, I feel like I would be able to respond in a way that I would be satisfied with. So therefore, it's not as scary as it used to be. And I suppose other people's opinions don't hold as much importance or value as they used to. But I definitely still have moments. It depends where I am in my own feelings about things."

She identifies a line of thinking that will resonate with a lot of women - the 'asking for it' argument. The idea that if a person puts themselves above the parapet, they are fair game for... whatever.

"I don't buy into the whole 'if you put yourself out there, you deserve what you get'. I don't believe that for a second," Louise says. "But you do make yourself somewhat vulnerable if you put yourself out there. For me, if I'm not feeling great anyway, I try to be a little bit more in control of what's coming my way. That is definitely kind of retreating a bit."

Solnit describes it as a fight not "just to survive bodily, though that could be intense enough, but to survive as a person possessed of rights, including the right to participation and dignity and a voice. More than survive, then: to live".

TV presenter Muireann O'Connell experiences constant feedback from men on her Twitter feed, men who reply frequently in a manner that is typically either condescending, passive-aggressive, or corrective.

"When it comes to making my voice known, I've lived in a sphere for a very long time where I couldn't necessarily do that. That would have been because of various jobs that I was working in, where it would have been frowned upon for me to be who I am," Muireann reflects. "There would have been an element of editing me, or saying I couldn't do certain things in there, and that would have been fine, I totally get that; you can be seen as a representative of a company."

More than that though, she was also self-editing, because of what she describes as the "basic fear" about putting things out there on social media.

"You are a woman who decides, 'Oh, I saw this', or 'I've got a point of view on this, I'm going to put this out there'. Because that was what social media was about. It was meant to be about sharing thoughts and feelings and all that kind of stuff, and now it feels like sometimes it's gone to a very dark place."

Despite being known among friends for being quite an opinionated person, in her social-media interactions, Muireann restricted what she put out for years. "I didn't feel comfortable, for a lot of years, in being who I was.

"I was pre-empting the absolute shitshow. I knew exactly what would happen if I decided to engage with that world. And that's such a shame. Eventually you get to a stage in your 30s where you don't care any more, and you're more certain in yourself and who you are, and you realise that there are other people who are like you. And you're like, 'Well, if I do this, maybe they'll get a chance to do it as well'."

What Muireann is describing isn't someone just arguing a different point of view, or the cut-and-thrust of Twitter. It's someone arguing with a woman's take on her own lived experience, or right to have an opinion. It's not just disagreeing with them, it's invalidating what they say.

"We need people to say, 'This is my experience'," Muireann says. "But what happens is, you say, 'This is my experience,' but then someone comes back to you and says, 'No, that's not right. That's not true. That's not your experience'. And it's weird. That happens to me all the time."

There's also the control aspect. Muireann gets a lot of chiding admonishments on Twitter. "I swear to god, the amount of times you get, 'Language, young lady. You wouldn't talk to your mother like this'. I'm like: 'You don't know how I talk to my mother'."

"I think that there's a policing, an attitude of 'Get back in your lane, why are you doing this?' There seems to be no understanding of [the fact that] we're all people with thoughts and feelings; let's not differentiate ourselves by our sexual organs."

One recent encounter on Twitter proved particularly bruising. "Normally I would just brush it off after a few hours, but recently something happened, and the next day, I could feel it affecting my work, affecting how I was speaking to people. I was really down. Really down. I said something and I was basically told to 'Go home, you silly girl'. The same guy [then posted] under basically the same comment made by a male journalist, said, 'Oh, great point'. When people say social media affects your mental health - bloody hell, it really can. But then you're like, 'Why am I letting anonymous strangers do this to me?'"

The option to simply disengage, to block or mute, doesn't always seem the right one, either. "I just don't want to be rude," Muireann says, smiling almost abashedly. "And I sometimes think of the recriminations, even though it's an online world. This is catastrophising, and I get that, but sometimes in your head you're like, 'What if it does go over into real life?' Where you could push one person's button in a wrong way, and their indignation and offence at you could spin into real life?"

Muireann says that she has got better at compartmentalising. "You realise that there are people in the world that hate you, even thought they mightn't even know you. You just have to accept that. Once you do, it becomes so much easier."

All the women I spoke to described getting better at managing this, due in part to a hardiness earned from being inured to the thing.

Did the experience of racism on the street affect Tara's peace of mind in the days that followed? "Not really, because I've been through worse. I am always a little bit on, but that's just because of other things I've been through in my younger life. I was sexually assaulted twice when I was a teenager. That's why this kind of stuff, it doesn't make me more wary day to day, because I'm always a bit like that anyway. But I'm so used to it now, do you know what I mean?"

It's not a good thing, she points out, but past experiences have made her more able to deal with present ones.

'It's like, yeah, I'm angry...' "I hate this idea that people think that if you put yourself out there in the media, that people have free reign to do whatever the fuck they want about you, because they don't," says Tara, who recently confronted an online critic. He ended up apologising profusely, but this kind of thing all adds to the already overburdened load women carry. Now we have to police and educate our own aggressors?

When Tara posted her original tweet about the incident, one of the women who responded was producer Kate Brennan-Harding. "I get it, albeit from an entirely different perspective," her tweet read. "I used to worry about being too dykey, too lesbian, too visible as a human."

"The tropes you get thrown at you are: 'angry dykes, angry lesbian feminists'. Which silences us," Kate says when I talk to her. "It's like, yeah, I'm angry, I'm frustrated, because we don't get to say how the world occurs for us. And we just have to shut up, and accept when someone wants to pass a remark on who we are."

Kate is now in her late 30s. "I came out in the late 1990s. Back then, it was more taboo. I don't mind being a bit of a rebel, and I don't mind standing out, but there's a fine line."

At the time, beginning the process of finding her own identity, she realised she liked to look boyish. "This also represented my sexuality. I cut my hair quite short. I used to get 'bull dyke, fat dyke'; told, 'Oh, you need a man'; all this kind of stuff yelled at me in the streets.

"When I look back at pictures of myself then, I was so young, really pretty and so vulnerable and scared. I was trying to walk this walk where you are automatically different and othered. I'm equating this with being an Irish thing, but maybe it's around the world; we plamas the person who is being aggressive or shouting insults at us. We laugh it off and have to develop a thick skin. So I would die inside every time that happened, but I wouldn't reply. I would put the head down and I'd walk away. Because I couldn't reply. For fear of someone hitting me, or worse happening."

After the marriage referendum, Kate recalls feeling so much safer walking the streets of Dublin. "Two or three years afterwards, I was walking down the street going to the club Mother, and these boys were following me, two or three of them, about 18. They were really close, and one of them yelled at me, 'You fat dyke, you lezzer'. And I think it must have been 20 years of not saying it. I turned around, stood still and just yelled: 'No. Absolutely no, you do not get to do this to me any more. I am a dyke, and you do not get to have power over me any more. I have had this for years, you do not get to do this'." People appeared from various parts of the street and stood behind Kate. Her attacker quickly shut up. "But the thing is, I shouldn't have to have 20 years of pent-up silence," she says.

In the last year, Kate says that the feeling of being unsafe is creeping back in. More aggressive comments are starting to come her way.

"The threat of violence takes up residence in your mind. The fear and tension inhabit your body," Solnit wrote of herself as a woman in her very late teens, early 20s. The weight of it, she says, crushed her, "when I was trying to make a life, have a voice, find a place in the world".

A recent article in The Atlantic, The Coronavirus is a Disaster for Feminism, outlined the gender gap in how pandemics are experienced by men and women. The 'second shift' is now taking place without childcare, and the mental load, the emotional labour, carried by women - already full to the brim - is crushing, despite fathers chipping in.

At a time like this, Twitter is more reactive than ever; people are on edge. Never has a sense of safety been more threatened, but more necessary.

Pre-order Liadan Hynes's first book 'How to Fall Apart' now from Easons, see easons.com/how-to-fall-apart-liadan-hynes-9781529381214

Sunday Independent