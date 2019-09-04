'Be a hero': Donor appeal from mother of brave Holly (4)

The mum of a four-year-old girl who is in urgent need of a new heart is appealing to bereaved parents to donate their child's organs.

The mum of a four-year-old girl who is in urgent need of a new heart is appealing to bereaved parents to donate their child's organs.

Jessica O'Mahoney hopes that amid the heartbreak of losing a child, they may make the decision to help another youngster.

Jessica's daughter, Holly Carroll, has lived at Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Dublin since she suffered full heart failure in April 2017. She started school there last week and a teacher comes every day to her bedside.

Holly, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and had two major open heart surgeries in her first year of life.

Although hooked up to tubes and cannulas, she is constantly positive and wants nothing more than to be able to run really fast. Her only hope is a transplant.

Jessica and partner Jamie Carroll, who also have son Albie (18 months), are now desperately appealing for donors, including parents who could donate children's organs. "Congenital heart disease has stolen Holly's future. Without a transplant, we will never get to see our girl grow up and have the best life she deserves," said Jessica.

Holly Carroll with her mother Jessica, father Jamie and brother Albi

"Doctors say her heart isn't even beating anymore, it's just rocking. She urgently needs a new heart.

"We are pleading now with people to tell their families you want to donate your organs. If you can save lives, you are a hero. Please, be a hero and text Donor to 50050."

Irish Independent