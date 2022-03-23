A tribunal has heard that the BBC wishes to keep ‘without prejudice’ negotiations with journalist Donna Traynor out of the public domain during a pending employment case.

The former Newsline presenter began legal proceedings against her old employers in an industrial tribunal court in February.

The 56-year-old Lisburn-born broadcaster dramatically quit her job at the corporation in November last year.

Irish Independent owner Mediahuis is challenging a previous request to exclude the press entirely from part of a future tribunal hearing relating to Ms Traynor.

Barrister Richard Coghlin QC said that Mediahuis was looking for the “smallest interference possible with the open justice principle”.

He added that this principle involved the right to “communicate this information and the right to receive it”.

Mr Coghlin argued that the ‘without prejudice’ rule was “not in conflict” with the open justice principle and no interference was necessary.

He added that the press should be permitted to understand the process and decision reached, with an opportunity to challenge the continuation of any reporting restriction “if the balance between the rights of the parties [BBC v Ms Traynor] and the rights of the public and the press changes at any point”.

Barrister Peter Hopkins, representing the BBC, argued that without prejudice talks between Ms Traynor and the BBC should not be made public, but that they were not objecting to media reporting of the rest of the case.

Mr Hopkins said it was within the scope of the tribunal’s powers to “not go as far as to allow full public access to that part of the hearing but to have certain representatives of the press to attend with a reporting restriction order”.

Employment Judge Mrs Orla Murray asked if reporting of the without prejudice talks between Ms Traynor and the BBC was made public, would it “strike at that policy principle” — which is to encourage parties not to litigate to conclusion and instead allow an opportunity to potentially settle cases.

Judge Murray also expressed concern that making public the content of the discussions between the BBC and Ms Traynor’s legal team might prevent such negotiations from taking place in future, particularly in high-profile cases where there was likely to be greater press interest.

“The higher profile the respondent, the more interesting it would be [for] the press to report extensively on it, and would that not militate against that party wanting to engage in without prejudice discussions?” Judge Murray asked.

Mr Coghlin responded that each one of those cases should be considered on their individual merits.

Judge Murray will deliver her ruling regarding restrictions on the case at a later date.

Ms Traynor was one of Northern Ireland’s most high profile broadcasters.

She began her career at RTE, and joined the BBC in 1989, presenting radio news bulletins before moving into television. She has been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year.

More recently, she made cameo appearances reading news bulletins in the hit Channel 4 comedy Derry Girls.

Announcing her departure on Twitter, she said: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reason for leaving the organisation.”

It is thought the journalist would no longer be the first-choice presenter for the flagship Newsline programme and would also have been required to work on Radio Ulster shows.