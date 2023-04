Tánaiste Micheál Martin painted a vivid picture of tech titans and Russian stooges. Is any of it true?

It was 9.19am on a January morning in 2021. Maitiú Ó Tuathail was recovering from a bruising encounter with notoriety a few months earlier. The high-profile GP was a longstanding friend of Leo Varadkar’s partner, Matt Barrett, and the GP at the centre of the ‘Leo the Leak’ scandal.