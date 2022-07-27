Battle-hardened Coalition figures fail to land decisive blow, meaning no end is in sight to climate battle

It was the Wrestle at the Castle – with all the grunting and grappling done behind closed doors.

Cabinet was meeting over the need to pick an exact percentage for a reduction in Agriculture emissions by 2030.

But the battle over cattle was still certain to produce winners and losers.

The waiting media were confined to the lower end of the upper courtyard as ministers met in Cabinet.

They waited still as Cabinet concluded -- and while the big figures met again on the ag-emissions reduction target.

Seconds out! The ministerial cars of non-negotiators scuttled off slowly, as if ashamed of their large engines.

They crawled slowly through the archway dividing the Castle yards, taking care not to collide with wandering tourists.

In a room above this same archway, the original Big Fella had accepted the handover of the whole stronghold.

Michael Collins accepted the formal surrender of the bastion from Viscount FitzAlan of Derwent, Lord Lieutenant.

British soldiers in this jurisdiction were then soon reduced to net zero.

After 800 years of the administration relying completely on fool fusiliers. And all achieved in a few months.

A hundred years on, we were back (in some ways) at the existential questions of whether the Irish could agree to govern themselves.

The security personnel joked to foreign visitors that there were snipers on the roof.

On this tricky topic, there have certainly been many hurlers on the ditch. And yesterday even the Castle seagulls were screaming.

Just nothing out of Government. Not only no white smoke, but in fact not a single sign of the hint of a wisp of a leak.

The Green house gassers – those employed by that party in our parliament to brief and spin journalists – uncharacteristically had nothing to say.

“Too sensitive at this juncture… we’re still talking.” As a nearby notice baldly announced: “No guided tours beyond this point.”

Helen McEntee went on radio to say the figure, when agreed, would have to be “ambitious and realistic”, which is having it both ways,

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s position is that an ambitious figure would be unrealistic – and the reality is that we need to be unambitious for our own political needs.

In Dublin Castle, everyone who was asked refused to say anything.

And then, lo and behold, the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture emerged – seen from far away across the cobbles – and had a confab in glorious isolation.

The vibe was that the Donegal man was bitterly holding the line in tortured and anguished debate with their hair-pulling Greens.

Then Charlie McConalogue, modern Cúchulainn, Minister for Argument, climbed into his equally modern chariot and glided away.

To the gabbling media and thrusted microphones he beamed a sweet smile, accompanied by a thumbs-up. This was not to convey any optimism about reaching agreement, you understand – being just the Carndonagh variation on ‘Howarya Patsy’.

The Taoiseach too, rumbled off – blacked-out windows confirming a news blackout.

Finally, a lugubrious Eamon Ryan actively travelled – oops, walked – across the cobbled expanse to confirm no compromise had been cobbled together.

“We’re still working on things,” said Saint Sebastian, first climate martyr, with figurative arrows sticking out of him – and there might also have been a crown of thorns on his head, but his hair was too curly to tell.

Then he saintly-sauntered through the archway, protected from the archers, and was lost to the sight of man.

