Bathing ban at Lahinch beach due to ‘elevated levels of bacteria’

Clare County Council has raised a red flag on the advice from the HSE

Clare County Council has issued a do not swim notice at the iconic Lahinch beach, as “elevated levels of bacteria” have been detected in the water.

On advice from the HSE, the local authority issued the bathing ban after testing revealed the higher than normal bacteria levels.

The ban comes at the peak of the region’s busy summer season. Lahinch is one of the most popular swimming spots on the west coast, and is also a year-round hub for surfers.

A spokesperson for the council identified the high rain levels in recent days as a contributory factor.

“Run-off from the catchment after exceptionally heavy rainfall is identified as a cause of the elevated levels of bacteria in the water. In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flag at this bathing area will be removed until such time as the water quality improves,” they said.

It comes as red flags have been raised at a number of popular bathing spots nationwide in recent days.

On Saturday, Dún Laoghire-Rathdown County Council placed do not swim signs at Blackrock, Seapoint, Sandycove and the 40 Foot. It said further sampling was carried out and the results are expected today.