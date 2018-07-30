Batches of Durex condoms recalled over fears they may burst

Batches of Durex condoms have been recalled in Ireland over fears they may leak or burst.

A safety notice issued today by the Health Products Regulatory Authority says a number of Durex Real Feel 'Latex-Free' and Durex Latex Free Polyisoprene condoms made in 2018 may burst towards the end of their shelf life.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB) announced that they are recalling specific batches after they did not pass the required safety standards. There is a risk that the condom might tear or leak reducing its protection from sexually-transmitted diseases and pregnancy.

The expiry date of the affected batches is between December 2020 and February 2021.

Customers are being advised to check the bottom of the outer packaging and foil wrapping of the individual condoms to see to see if the batch numbers matched those listed on the field safety notice issued this evening.

Anyone who purchased the affected product is advised to "immediately discontinue" the use and return the condoms to the store where they were purchased.

The following batch numbers have been confirmed to be on the Irish market:

HRPA also said that a number of batches for sale in the UK may also be on sale in Irish outlets.

It is requesting customers to check the below batch numbers:

