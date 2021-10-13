Basic Income Guarantee Scheme gives artists something to sing about – but transparency needed on €25m fund

It’s been a full 19 months since the curtain came down on the live events and entertainment industry and it was suddenly plunged into darkness.

But Budget 2022 has attempted to throw a lifeline to those who have not worked since March 2020 and despite the industry slowly reopening, have still not been able to make a decent income from their profession.

For tenor Paul Byrom, it’s been one of the toughest times as he struggled to even rent a home after one landlord refused to offer him a lease due to him working in the entertainment industry.

However, he warmly welcomed the pilot Basic Income Guarantee Scheme being introduced by Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin. Aimed at replacing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and giving a “core base” for living expenses for artists, it was one of the main requests from Arts and Culture Taskforce.

Expected to run for three years and cost an estimated €27m annually, it’s understood that it will come into effect early in the new year. It may well be the perfect solution for the beleaguered industry, which supported 76,000 people pre-pandemic.

But he was less enthusiastic at the €25m live entertainment fund for those working in the industry as he said there needed to be full transparency about who decides on the successful applicants.

“I think a Basic Income Scheme is a great idea and I would support anything that helps people in the industry financially. I think people that are fully professionally, as in doing it full-time, they need to be looked after. It shouldn’t just be for people who are doing this on the side and also have a regular job,” he said.

“It should be limited to musicians and artists who are doing it 100pc full-time as they are the ones who really need to be looked after.”

As Minister McGrath said in his speech, those in the arts and culture were “particularly hard-hit by Covid and the upcoming easing of restrictions will further assist these sectors”.

However, there will not be a sudden avalanche of income for those working in the industry after the further easing of restrictions on October 22, Mr Byrom believes.

He recently came off the PUP himself as he moves into the next phase but is still nowhere near earning a decent salary again.

“While there are lots of promoters and people putting on concerts, to make any kind of money, you really need to be operating at 100pc capacity. That really is essential. You spend the first 70pc of your budget covering your costs and it’s that final 30pc where you make your money, that really makes it worth your while,” he said.

He said there was a misnomer that well-known people working in the industry were super-wealthy as the overheads are prohibitive.

He would normally do an annual performance in the National Concert Hall, which costs around €8,000 to rent for one night. He sold out all 1,230 seats one year with a 26-piece orchestra but after paying everyone, only walked away with €300.

“For me, I’m planning my tour dates, I’m getting them in the diary, I’m taking bookings but there’s still no money coming in,” he said.

With regards the €25m live entertainment fund, he would like to see more openness about how the funds are allocated.

“I have a big issue with regards to just giving money to theatres and promoters – who’s deciding who gets what? That aspect needs to be addressed. Is there a panel of people from the industry deciding how the money is divided up? They need to be transparent about where the money is going and what they are basing their decisions on,” he said.

However, he warmly welcomed the continuation of tax arrangements for self-employed people, where they can pay in instalments.

“October is a really horrible month for the self-employed. It’s like doing the Leaving Cert every year. I have always prided myself on being a taxpayer in this country, I have no problem paying tax.

“But I think if we can make it just that easier this year, it lets us get ourselves back on track and start to rebuild,” he said.

“For people in the industry, it’s been a real challenge and I don’t think it’s over yet. We’re trying to navigate our way out of this thing.”