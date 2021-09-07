Barry McGuigan speaks of pride in watching his late daughter Nika’s film in his hometown

Former boxer Barry McGuigan said he was honoured to watch the premiere of his late daughter Danika’s award-winning film ‘Wildfire’ at an outdoor screening in his hometown of Clones.

Speaking on Claire Byrne Live last night, the former world champion boxer said he was delighted to watch the premiere at the Barry McGuigan park in the Co Monaghan town with a socially distanced audience of around 200.

Among the guests were filmmaker Jim Sheridan, actor Daniel Day Lewis and singer Brian Kennedy.

"It was really important to me that the first outdoor screening was in Clones,” he said.

"It was wonderful.”

He said he was very proud of his daughter, nicknamed ‘Nika’ who tragically died two years ago on July 2019 aged just 33 after her battle with cancer returned, after she was diagnosed with leukemia as a child.

Nika was posthumously awarded an IFTA award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for her performance in the film which examined the legacy of The Troubles on people living in Northern Ireland following the Good Friday Agreement.

Despite its stark subject matter, Barry said “it was just lovely to see her” in the film.

"She was such a great kid,” he said of his only daughter.

However he said her sudden death before the film wrapped caught everyone by surprise.

"It was so shocking how quickly we lost her like that,” he said, snapping his fingers.

Her death at such as young age continues to haunt the family, he added.

"We deal with it every day. For her not to be with our grandkids, we suffer every day with that,” he said.

But he said he is so proud of his daughter for winning the IFTA at this year’s awards ceremony.

Film maker Cathy Brady, who grew up with Nika in Newry, said she had Nika in mind for the role before she wrote the script and was devastated that she died before it finished filming.

“To finish the film without Nika was a devastating blow. I would have climbed every mountain in the world to finish it,” she added.