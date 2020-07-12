| 17.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Barry Cowen garda record dispute: Micheál Martin made aware of claims

:: Minister demands that gardaí change drink-driving ban record

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Close

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Collins Dublin, Gareth Chaney

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen and Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fionnán Sheahan Twitter Email

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was told 10 days ago about the details which have led a Cabinet minister to now deny that he tried to "evade" a garda when he was caught drink-driving.

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen says the official Garda record of his drink-driving offence in 2016 is "incorrect".

In a serious development for the Government, the minister is demanding gardaí change the record of his drink-driving ban. And the Garda watchdog is now investigating the leaking of information on Mr Cowen's drink-driving disqualification.

Related Content

Driving ban: Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Comment Premium

Fionnán Sheahan Opinion Tales of ministers and a Government afraid of the social media Wild West

It was unquestionably a rough week for Barry Cowen. The Agriculture Minister found himself under an "intense spotlight ... and on the shame, more importantly the shame, of drink-driving". Still, it could have been worse for him politically. He's being driven around as a Cabinet minister this weekend. The allegations about his drink-driving ban, provisional licence and speeding were being pursued weeks earlier before the new Cabinet was appointed. The chilling effect of our defamation laws meant it was exceptionally difficult to verify the story.