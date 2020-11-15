Barrister will be questioned over Cowen controversy

A barrister is set to be questioned by the garda watchdog over the controversy surrounding the Barry Cowen drink-drive debacle after a senior officer provided the watchdog with the lawyer's name, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is probing whether a member of the force leaked details to the press of the Garda Pulse record of a drink-driving offence that cost Mr Cowen his job as agriculture minister.

In July, the Irish Independent broke the story that the newly appointed minister was caught drink-driving in September 2016.

He was subsequently sacked from his senior ministerial position by Taoiseach Micheál Martin. The Fianna Fáil TD for Laois-Offaly has accused gardaí of committing a criminal act by disclosing details of the incident from the Garda Pulse record. Mr Cowen also stated that the garda intelligence record is incorrect. As a consequence of these claims by the former minister, Garda Headquarters referred the case to GSOC.

The garda watchdog subsequently launched a probe. The force provided details to GSOC of garda members who accessed details of the Cowen incident on its internal intelligence system, Pulse. Pulse keeps a record of those who access its files. Sources say up to 10 gardaí looked up the documented offence.

As a result, the watchdog has been contacting members of An Garda Síochána who accessed the Pulse offence seeking an explanation, in a bid to determine if any of these officers were the source of the media leak.

GSOC has so far determined that the login details of two young probationary gardaí were used to look up the Pulse record of the Barry Cowen incident. But when contacted, both young officers were shocked to be dragged into the controversy as they had not in fact looked up the drink-driving offence. At this point, a senior officer in the same Munster station as the probationary gardaí "put his hands up" and admitted looking up the incident using his young colleagues' log-in details.

The senior officer claims he did so "out of curiosity" after a barrister he met in the courts told him that Mr Cowen had been detected drink-driving, according to well-placed sources. The officer strongly denies leaking the information to the media and sources say there is "no evidence to suggest" he did.

The senior officer provided the name of the barrister whom he said told him about Mr Cowen being caught drink-driving. This barrister is now expected to be interviewed by GSOC investigators as part of its probe. The senior garda is now facing internal discipline as well as being investigated by GSOC.

The Garda Ombudsman's office declined to comment on the case when contacted.

GSOC is investigating not just an alleged leak but also Mr Cowen's claims that the drink-driving incident was incorrectly recorded by gardaí.