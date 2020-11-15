| 10.4°C Dublin

Barrister will be questioned over Cowen controversy

GSOC probing source of leak about TD's drink-driving offence

INVESTIGATION: Barry Cowen. Photo: RollingNews.ie Expand

Ali Bracken

A barrister is set to be questioned by the garda watchdog over the controversy surrounding the Barry Cowen drink-drive debacle after a senior officer provided the watchdog with the lawyer's name, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) is probing whether a member of the force leaked details to the press of the Garda Pulse record of a drink-driving offence that cost Mr Cowen his job as agriculture minister.

In July, the Irish Independent broke the story that the newly appointed minister was caught drink-driving in September 2016.

