Barrier systems, customer limits and perspex screens - safety measures in place as hardware stores open nationwide

Thousands of hardware shops, garden centres, and other stores were bracing themselves for a sudden rush of shoppers this morning as the first stages of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions came into place.

But fears that crowds might form early queues to be first in the doors for paint and plants were largely unfounded, and at many Dublin outlets there was a slow but steady trade at opening time.

At B&Q in Tallaght the doors opened at 8am, by which time there were around 30 people waiting outside.

Staff had a barrier system in place,and for manager Anthony Keogh his role was ensuring the safety of customers and staff.

There was a hand and trolley cleaning station inside the door, and customers were being let enter in a staggered formation, with no more than 50 allowed in the store at any one time.

Expand Close Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Celestice Walsh makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Celestice Walsh makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney

“We will be encouraging brisk shopping,and payment is by card only,” said Mr Keogh.

Waiting nervously in the queue with their face masks and gloves were John and Mary Little from nearby Milbrook Lawns.

“We started tiling a room before the lockdown and ran out of tiles, so we need to get two boxes,” Mary explained.

“We’d be afraid they don't have the same ones or someone else would buy them, so we needed to be here early,” she added.

First in the queue were Adrian and Gabriela Ioan from Tallaght.

“We thought there would be a big queue so we came early. We are trying to finish a garden project so we came to buy some plants,” said Adrian.

Expand Close Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Yolanda Ni Dhuinn with her own handmade face mask makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Yolanda Ni Dhuinn with her own handmade face mask makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Before the store opened a garda car, a garda van, and two Gardai on bicycles paid a quick visit, but when they saw that everything was quiet they left.

Joe Ryan from Old Bawn was in the queue to get grass seed and fence paint.

“There’s always something needs to be done. I’d usually be in the gym every day but since they closed I've been working around the house and garden,” he said.

Michelle Mahon, B&Q regional HR manager,was busy guiding people into the store and explaining the safety protocols, clicking her hand-held counter as each customer passed by.

Expand Close Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Marion O’Donovan follows the protocol before entering the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Marion O’Donovan follows the protocol before entering the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Up the road at Newlands Garden Centre Micheál and Marie Devitt were preparing their team for their first shop customers, who began queuing at 8am for a 9am opening.

An anticipated crowd situation did not arise, and by opening time around 20 customers were waiting patiently in the car park.

As the shutters were raised the first coincidental lines of a song could be heard on the speakers inside. “The road is long, with many a winding turn”.

First through the door was Fran Cruise.

Expand Close Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Fran Cruise who was first in line for the store to open with his baskets outside the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Fran Cruise who was first in line for the store to open with his baskets outside the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney

“I’m here to get some hanging baskets to brighten up the garden,” he said.

Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden also opened the doors of their 35 stores nationwide this morning.

The company has spent in excess of half a million euro on Covid-19 safety measures in preparation for their re-opening to ensure that all colleagues have the tools to ensure their own safety and that of their customers when in store.

Some of these safety measures include sanitation stations at the front of every store where all customers must sanitise their hands before entering the store, even if already wearing gloves, Perspex screens on all checkouts, face shields, masks and t-shirts reminding everyone to stay two metres apart.

Expand Close B&Q store re-opens. John and Mary Little with their purchases outside the store. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp B&Q store re-opens. John and Mary Little with their purchases outside the store. Picture; Gerry Mooney

“It feels like the right time to re-open and we are delighted to do so. Having spent much of the lockdown further enhancing our social distancing and hygiene measures we are pleased to reopen our stores and to do so with confidence for the safety of our customers and colleagues,” said Woodie’s CEO Declan Ronayne.

“It has been a difficult period for everyone and we believe DIY and gardening has an important role to play in the mental health for most of us who remain largely confined to our homes and gardens,” he added, assuring that stocks are more than sufficient to meet ongoing demand so there is noreason to rush to your local store or to bulk buy.

“In that way we can ensure the safest possible DIY shopping environment for everyone,” he said.