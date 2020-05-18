| 13.2°C Dublin

Barrier systems, customer limits and perspex screens - safety measures in place as hardware stores open nationwide

B&amp;Q store re-opens. Adrian and Gabriela Ioan who were first in line for the opening outside the store. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
B&amp;Q store re-opens. John and Mary Little with their purchases outside the store. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Yolanda Ni Dhuinn with her own handmade face mask makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Sean Ryan follows the protocol before entering the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
B&amp;Q store re-opens. Helan and Kieran Kelly with their purchases outside the store. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Paddy Devereaux waits patiently for the garden centre to re-open. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Marion O&rsquo;Donovan follows the protocol before entering the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Sean Ryan follows the protocol before entering the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Celestice Walsh makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Fran Cruise who was first in line for the store to open with his baskets outside the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Celestice Walsh makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Newlands Garden centre re-opens. Yolanda Ni Dhuinn with her own handmade face mask makes her way around the garden centre. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Conor Feehan

Thousands of hardware shops, garden centres, and other stores were bracing themselves for a sudden rush of shoppers this morning as the first stages of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions came into place.

But fears that crowds might form early queues to be first in the doors for paint and plants were largely unfounded, and at many Dublin outlets there was a slow but steady trade at opening time.

At B&Q in Tallaght the doors opened at 8am, by which time there were around 30 people waiting outside.