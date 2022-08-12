‘Barrage of questions to be answered’ - Noah Donohoe’s family seeking truth ahead of Belfast rally on Saturday

The aunt of Noah Donohoe has said there is a “barrage of questions that never stops” to be answered by authorities around the teen’s death two years ago.

Noah (14) was found dead in a storm drain six days after he went missing in Belfast and his family have been searching for answers as to what happened ever since.

A rally will be held in Noah’s home city on Saturday against the decision of the Northern Irish Secretary of State to grant a public interest immunity request. This means certain details around the investigation into Noah’s death by police may not be released at an inquest.

Solicitors working on behalf of the Donohoe family have already appealed this decision, saying they have grave concerns around it, and added that it “exacerbates rather than allays deeply held concerns” around the investigation.

Noah’s aunt, Niamh, has worked tirelessly along with his mother Fiona to get to the bottom of his death and said the last two years have been “an immense struggle”.

“Fiona and myself, we fight - we run the campaign and the foundation. We spend our days just going through information in disclosure. That’s what our life has been for the last two years and that in itself has been an immense struggle in many ways,

“He was a wee gift. Not your average 14-year-old. He was really into philosophy, was teaching himself Japanese. He played the cello, and was keen into rugby. He wanted to try everything and loved life. He was genuinely just a beautiful soul,” Niamh told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

Noah’s family still question the police line that there was no third party involvement in his death given the unusual circumstances before his death. Noah was seen cycling naked in the middle of the day in a part of Belfast he would not usually frequent and had “no reason to be there”, his aunt said.

His body was found 1km into a storm drain in a cul-de-sac and his official cause of death was deemed to be drowning.

“Residents living in that cul-de-sac were never aware the storm drain was there, how did a 14-year-old Noah Donohoe know it was there? These are all questions we need answers for and every time you read more information and statements, it’s just a barrage of questions you have and need answered. We still don’t know the truth of what happened to Noah.

“Noah was her [Fiona’s] only child and they did everything together. She describes him as her soulmate. They were each other’s world. Noah’s passing has had such a profound effect on Fiona, his mummy. That was her world. The ripple effects of his passing through the rest of the family has changed our lives,” Niamh said.





