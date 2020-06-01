| 19.5°C Dublin

Barpark closed: Charlie Chawke's takeaway pub shut down after crowds gather

The Goat Bar &amp; Grill located in Goatstown, serving alcohol drinks to locals and drinking in the car park. Picture by Fergal Phillips. Expand

Fergal Phillips

Eugene Masterson

ONE of Ireland’s best-known publicans was forced to stop selling drink from an open-air van this Bank Holiday weekend after being told by gardai: ‘No more!’

On Friday, hordes of people could be seen drinking in a car park after buying alcohol from an open-air van selling pints of beer outside The Goat bar, in Goatstown on Dublin’s southside.

