Barnardos campaigning for supervised access facilities for children of domestic abuse

Children’s charity Barnardos are campaigning for more facilities for supervised access for children of separated parents nationwide.

A senior official at the charity said that they hear the same things “over and over again” from these children in relation to supervised access visits.

“What children tell us is ‘Please listen to us. Please believe us,” Stephanie Whyte, Assistant Director of Children’s Services with Barnardos said on RTÉ Radio One.

Often for children of domestic abuse, court orders of access are issued for the non-resident parent that has a history of abusing the parent of custody. Children rarely want to attend the court order access, according to Ms Whyte.

“We have had situations where children have told us that they did not want to spend time with the abusing parent and that is extremely difficult.”

One woman, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, was physically and mentally abused in a relationship and explained how her child does not want to visit their father but they do not have a choice.

She has a protection order from her ex-partner, but he has a court-ordered supervised access regularly with their child. She uses a supervised access service to facilitate it.

The woman explained how the experience can be traumatising for her child and can have effects on them up to days after the visit.

“I had to tell (her child) ‘look we have to go and see this man that you’re afraid of. Also, I can’t go with you, and there’s going to be a woman there that you don’t know,” she explained.

“This is a small child, and you could dress it up however you want, but if there is fear in the child it’s in the child.”

She explained that the days following up to the visit her child suffers from nightmares due to the worry of visiting their father.

“Then after the access, they are on a downer basically. If they were an adult, I would say the adult is depressed, that’s nearly what it’s like,” she said.

“As traumatising as it is for the child, that’s just something they are going to have to do for years it’s so wrong.”

She would like the court to consider the child’s experience in deciding whether they should have to attend these access programmes.

The Department of Justice is preparing to publish Ireland’s Third Strategy on Domestic Sexual and Gender-Based Violence before the Dáil summer recess.

One of the goals outlined is to recognise the voice of children that have a background of domestic violence and allow their voices to be heard.

In the case of domestic abuse, the court may decide that an access order must be supervised, meaning another adult must be present due the visit.

However, this cannot be supervised by the parent who has custody due to the circumstances.

In Ireland, there is no public service system of child contact centres currently in place to allow a space for children of separated parents to meet with one or both of their parents, even if the court orders it.

There are several community and voluntary services provided through-out the country. As well as private supervised access facilities.

However, these services are not regulated by the state and parents must pay for them.

The Men’s Networking Resource Centre in Ballymun provide a facility for supervised access.

This voluntary service operate within a Community Employment Scheme is run by Ann Hyland, who said there are always waiting lists to access the facility.

“Most fathers that are looking for access to their children have jobs to hold down, can only see their children on a Saturday or Sunday,” she said.

Ms Hyland explained how people come from all over the east of the country to access the facility, since very few run throughout the country.

“Some spaces could be filled for a year or two years depending on how the family is and what the reason is, because every story is different. Every family story is different, whether it be through addiction, domestic violence, gambling, they’re right across the board.”

Damien Peelo CEO of Treoir, the national federation of services for unmarried parents and their children, said that the lack of access centres is putting families at risk.

“The parents themselves are left to bring their child and sit with their child during a supervised visit.”

“That’s just wholly unacceptable. And that isn’t just a one-off incident. That’s happening regularly and often.”