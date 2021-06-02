| 11.2°C Dublin

Bargain bed rates and free upgrades likely as most hotel rooms lie vacant ahead of reopening

There are no planes in the sky. There’s no business’

Staff at the Clarence hotel in Dublin getting ready to open their doors. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Staff at the Clonard Court Hotel in Athy Kildare led by owner Mary Fennin Byrne ready to reopen for business. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Paul Gallagher , General Manager at Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Staff member Annette Kellaghan from Buswells Hotel Molesworth St Dublin 2 getting the hotel ready for its opening as hotels around the country reopen today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin Expand

Staff at the Clarence hotel in Dublin getting ready to open their doors. Photo: Mark Condren

Staff at the Clonard Court Hotel in Athy Kildare led by owner Mary Fennin Byrne ready to reopen for business. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Paul Gallagher , General Manager at Buswells Hotel, Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Staff member Annette Kellaghan from Buswells Hotel Molesworth St Dublin 2 getting the hotel ready for its opening as hotels around the country reopen today. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin

Anne-Marie Walsh and Ralph Riegel

Reduced rates and free upgrades are expected as up to 90pc of hotel rooms are vacant in some counties ahead of today’s reopening.

Summer bookings have plunged below pre-pandemic levels, adding to the nervousness of many managers, owners and staff who are welcoming guests today for the first time since Christmas.

Irish Tourism Industry Confederation chairperson Ruth Andrews said even by its most optimistic modelling scenario, it could be 2026 before we can expect to see pre-pandemic levels of tourist numbers. 

